NFL Coach claims Justin Herbert might be the best QB in the NFL

Justin Herbert continues to make waves in the NFL and every game he does something that makes people realize how special he really is. That was the case in Herbert’s and the Los Angeles Chargers’ home win over visiting Las Vegas Radiers. Herbert threw for 279 yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions on 26 of 34 passing attempts. Herbert’s 129.4 Passer Rating was the fourth-highest he’s had in his career. Midway through the third quarter, Herbert connected on a touchdown pass to tight end Gerald Everett that had everyone talking about Herbert’s impressive play.

Gerald Everett backpedals his way into the end zone. What a throw by Herbert ?? ??: #LVvsLAC is CBS

??: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/CBvEeqTkng pic.twitter.com/20Kk8SWHTg — NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2022

The throw by Herbert made a big impression on a Veteran NFL Coach who was watching the game. In a story by The Athletic’s Mike Sando, he raved about how impressive the play was because of the difficulty of the throw.

“Herbert might be the best quarterback in the league,” this Coach said. “They scrambled to his left. The tight end was running a flat route and he turned up the sideline and Herbert is running full speed to his left. What you normally do is throw it over the top and see if the guy can go get it. But the defender had good coverage. So he throws it to his back shoulder. He is on a dead run to his left and it is a total improvisation and he just hits him. It is unbelievable. The guy is so natural.”

“The best thing he did was lead our team today,” Charger head Coach Brandon Staley said postgame. “They led our team today and kept our team together. Then, to finish with the ball there at the end of the game, protecting the ball, good operation between him and Corey [Linsley] the whole day. Then, you have no sacks and no turnovers, you’re going to have a real chance in every game that you play.”

