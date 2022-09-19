NFL Coach Admits His Team Was ‘Pathetic’ On Sunday

Head Coach Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts

HOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 11: Head Coach Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts stands on the field before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts were embarrassed by the Jacksonville Jaguars today, getting shut out in a 24-0 loss to the team that knocked them out of the Playoffs last year. It was a humiliating loss for a team with Super Bowl aspirations, and their head coach knows it.

