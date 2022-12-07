NFL Coach Admits He’s Considering A Quarterback Change

A view of the Indianapolis Colts stadium from the end zone.

INDIANAOPLIS, IN – DECEMBER 30: A general view from the end zone as the Indianapolis Colts take on the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 30, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Texans 28-16. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Following the Colts’ blowout loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night, interim Coach Jeff Saturday said he didn’t consider benching Matt Ryan.

Now that Saturday has fully digested the team’s Week 13 loss, he has decided that everything is on the table for the final four games of the season.

