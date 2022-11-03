NFL Clutch QB Index, Week 9: Tua Tagovailoa Tops initial rankings; truth of Daniel Jones’ game-winning drives

1

He has converted on 11-of-14 game-tying/go-ahead drive chances in the fourth quarter/OT, and his career passer rating in the fourth quarter/OT of a one-score game is 129.8. Both are the best career numbers of any current starting QB. He’s backed up the numbers with big plays late in victories over the Bills and Ravens this season.

2

Mahomes has converted on at least 60% of his game-tying/go-ahead drive chances in both the regular season and the playoffs. The NFL average is just below 40%. His playoff rate is best in the NFL. Two late picks against the Colts and Bills this season were the only negative, but among players with larger sample sizes Mahomes is in his own stratosphere.

3

He is among the bigger surprises here as he hasn’t earned a positive reputation in big games yet. He ranks top seven across the board in career rankings here, including a career passer rating above 100 in late, close situations.

4

Allen ranks sixth in conversion rate on game-tying/go-ahead drives in his career (43%), and has helped his cause with clutch drives against the Ravens and Chiefs this year. So much for the “Bills can’t win close games” narrative.

5

He lived up to the nickname “Joe Cool” with huge comebacks capped by game-winning drives in both wins against the Chiefs and “Mr. Clutch” Patrick Mahomes last season. Burrow Ranks near or in the top 10 across the board. He padded his numbers recently with a go-ahead touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase vs. the Saints in Week 6.

6

Rodgers doesn’t get the clutch credit quite like Brady because of his one ring, but his career conversion rates in the regular season (42%) and Playoffs (56%) are actually both nearly identical to Brady’s. Look no further than late playoff drives against the Cardinals and Cowboys to see why. Like Brady, his slow start in 2022 cost him in these rankings.

7

Am I taking Kirk Cousins ​​over Tom Brady late in a game last year, or any year prior? Not a chance. But these rankings consider who you would take right now based on their career and 2022 season. Cousins ​​doesn’t exactly have a clutch pedigree, thanks to his Reputation in prime-time games, but is ahead of Brady here due to polar opposite starts in 2022. The Vikings are 5-0 in one-score games and Cousins ​​has converted on four-of-five drives with a chance to tie or take the lead late. He also has the third-best passer rating in the fourth-quarter/OT of one-score games in 2022 (105.9).

8

TB12 is arguably the clutchest QB of all-time, besides maybe Joe Montana. He Ranks behind only Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers in playoff conversion rate on game-tying/go-ahead drive chances (56%). These rankings don’t take Super Bowl rings into account and seek to answer the question who is the clutchest right now, and Brady’s 2022 campaign isn’t doing him any favors. The Buccaneers failed comebacks against the Packers, Steelers and Ravens cost him here.

9

Wilson has among the most game-winning drives in the league since Entering the NFL in 2012, but Ranks middle of the pack in conversion rate on game-tying/go-ahead drives and has a fair amount of missed chances in all of the Broncos ‘ close games this season. A late interception into the end zone in a loss to the Colts is among his shortcomings. Things could be turning around, though, as Wilson’s 47-yard deep ball to KJ Hamler in Week 8 set up the Broncos’ game-winning touchdown late.

10

Carr’s career is full of thrilling late comebacks. His career conversion rate on game-tying/go-ahead drives (43%) is actually a hair better than Tom Brady’s (42%). They haven’t done enough this year, however, during the Raiders’ slow start, including a missed opportunity against the Chiefs.

11

Mariota’s career conversion rate (41%) on game-tying/go-ahead drive chances ranks 11th among current starters just behind Tom Brady. Once upon a time he led a miraculous playoff comeback win in Kansas City. He’s also converted on 6-of-10 clutch drives this year, including a timely play against the Panthers in Week 8 to vault Atlanta into first place in the NFC South.

12

Zach Wilson ranking 12th here is Frankly Shocking after seeing him throw three awful interceptions against the Patriots in Week 8. None were in the fourth quarter of a one-score game, though, and he doesn’t have enough chances to qualify in 2022. He posted strong numbers in a small sample in 2021, including a game-tying and go-ahead touchdown pass in the Jets’ Week 4 win last season against the Titans. He won’t last long in the top 20 here (or in New York for that matter) if he keeps playing like he did in Week 8.

13

Jackson has the fourth-best conversion rate on game-tying/go-ahead drive chances in his career (49%). Last year’s comeback against the Colts is a reminder that he can absolutely beat you with his arm late in games. They just haven’t gotten it going this year yet, throwing critical interceptions late in losses to the Bills and Giants.

14

Similar to Russell Wilson, Stafford is always at the top of the game-winning drive lists, and his career conversion rates are close to the league average. We saw what he could do last postseason, though, which has him flirting with the top 10 here.

15

I expected him to be higher here, but he got bumped due to below-average numbers this year. Remember his pick-six late against the Chiefs? It may have been Gerald Everett’s fault, but it cost just the same. His career conversion rate (46%) late in games is fifth in the NFL and he made a ton of big throws late last season. He should move up the rankings here, especially if he gets healthier after the Chargers’ bye week.

16

His career numbers are below average, but he ranks in the middle of the pack here after successfully converting on 3-of-5 game-tying/go-ahead drive chances in the fourth-quarter/OT this year.

17

Jones is the reason you can’t use GW drives alone to determine a player’s clutchness. He has the most GW drives (five) through seven games of a season in NFL history, but his passer rating is 59.1 in the fourth quarter of one-score games this year. They haven’t made challenging throws in the clutch this season. His 10 completions on five GW drives have traveled a grand total of 25 air yards.

18

His career Ranks are near league average, but he’s 0-5 in the Playoffs with a chance to tie or take the lead late, including last year’s playoff loss to the Bengals.

19

They haven’t put up gaudy numbers by any means, but Ranks in the top of the league in passer rating in late, close games. His best moment this year might be the game-winning drive to open the season against San Francisco.

20

Garoppolo’s career passer rating in late, close games ranks third behind Tua Tagovailoa and Patrick Mahomes. The numbers look nice but he hasn’t marched his team down the field when it matters most, like falling short in the postseason as the 49ers blew double-digit, fourth-quarter leads to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV and Rams in the 2021 NFC Championship game.

21

He’s fourth-worst in career conversion rate on game-tying/go-ahead drives (32%). They led a couple clutch drives late in Week 1 and 2 this season, but not enough to move the needle here.

22

Geno Smith’s career revival hasn’t translated into many clutch opportunities this year, but if he keeps performing like he did late in a Week 8 win vs. the Giants, he’ll be moving up the rankings.

23

Wentz’s season has been similar to his career. He’s made some positive plays, but also his fair share of negative ones, like a last-second interception into the end zone against the Titans.

24

Jones’ career numbers are league average, but he’s fallen short in his only two chances to tie or take the lead late this season. He threw an ill-advised pick into the end zone against the Ravens in Week 3 off his back foot, one reason he finds himself in the bottom 10.

25

Goff’s career ranks are near the bottom of the league and he’s 0 for 5 with a chance to tie or take the lead late for the Lions this year, contributing to their league-worst 1-6 record.

26

Hurts only has one game-tying/go-ahead drive opportunity late in games this season, so his 2022 numbers haven’t qualified and his numbers prior to 2021 leave much to be desired. Expect him to move up the rankings given more chances this year, he already provided steady play late in wins against the Cardinals and Cowboys.

27

Murray Ranks near the bottom in most of the criteria, and our last memory of him in clutch time is his slide and Spike gaffe against the unbeaten Eagles.

28

Brissett may have had a game-winning drive vs. the Ravens in Week 6 had Amari Cooper not got called for Offensive pass interference on a late touchdown. Still, Brissett’s numbers fall short across the board here.

29

Mills has converted on just 1-of-17 game-tying/go-ahead chances late for the Texans in his career. His passer rating late in games is above 80, which is the only reason he’s not in last place here. Trevor Lawrence’s is 54.5 is easily last in that category.

30