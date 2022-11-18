NFL Clutch QB Index, Week 11: Aaron Rodgers moves up, Dak Prescott slides after thriller at Lambeau

1

Tua leads the NFL in passer rating this season, but that’s only where it starts. He has converted on 11 of 14 career game-tying/go-ahead drive chances in the fourth quarter/OT and his career passer rating in the fourth quarter/OT of a one-score game is 125.4. Both are the best career numbers of any current starting QB. He’s backed up the numbers with big plays late in victories over the Bills and Ravens this season.

2

Mahomes’ conversion rate on game-tying/go-ahead drives in the fourth quarter/OT is second-best in the regular season and the best in the postseason. He’s on another level. Even though his heroics won the Chiefs the game in Week 9, he’s not first in the rankings because he has a 73 passer rating in late, close situations this year resulting from costly picks late in losses to the Colts and Bills. Plus, Tagovailoa’s career numbers have been amazing.

3

Wilson ranking third here is Frankly Shocking after seeing him throw three awful interceptions against the Patriots in Week 8. None were in the fourth-quarter of a one-score game though and he has an extremely small sample size, both this season and for his career. He might have a chance to somewhat legitimize his rank in a Grudge match with the Patriots on Sunday. (+1)

4

Rodgers doesn’t get the clutch credit quite like Brady because of his one ring, but his career conversion rates in the regular season (42%) and Playoffs (56%) are both virtually identical to Brady’s. Look no further than late playoff drives against the Cardinals and Cowboys to see why. Things are looking up in 2022 with Rodgers’ newfound connection with Rookie Christian Watson. (+4)

5

Allen ranks sixth in conversion rate on game-tying/go-ahead drives in his career (43%) but has had a mixed performance in the clutch this season. They led late game-winning drives in Baltimore and Kansas City earlier this year, but fell short in the last two weeks against the Jets and Vikings, including two bad interceptions thrown into the end zone against Minnesota.

6

Matty Ice has been one of the clutchest QBs in the league this season despite an overall down year and now sits one game-winning drive from tying Dan Marino for the fifth-most all-time.

7

Cousins ​​career Ranks are middling but overlook his poor Reputation in primetime as he’s stepped up in the clutch this year. He is 7-for-9 on game-tying/go-ahead drives in the fourth quarter/overtime this season, the best conversion rate of any QB in the league with at least five chances. His passer rating in late, close situations this year is over 100.

8

He lived up to the nickname “Joe Cool” with huge comebacks capped by game-winning drives in both wins against the Chiefs and “Mr. Clutch” Patrick Mahomes last season. Burrow Ranks near or in the top 10 across the board. He padded his numbers recently with a go-ahead touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase vs the Saints in Week 6. He only moves down two spots here with Matt Ryan moving into the rankings and Rodgers moving up. (-2)

9

TB12 is arguably the clutchest QB of all-time, besides maybe Joe Montana. He Ranks behind only Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers in playoff conversion rate on game-tying/go-ahead drive chances (56%). These rankings don’t take Super Bowl rings into account and seek to answer the question who is the clutchest right now, and Brady’s 2022 isn’t doing him any favors. His stock is up though after back-to-back wins.

10

Garoppolo Landing one spot behind Tom Brady here feels like a crime. Garoppolo’s career passer rating in late, close games ranks third behind Tua Tagovailoa and Patrick Mahomes. He’s also been better in the clutch this year in a limited capacity, such as Sunday’s comeback against the Chargers. Still, the playoff gap is as wide as the grand canyon. The perception of Garoppolo won’t change until he performs in the Playoffs after the 49ers blew double-digit fourth-quarter leads to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV and Rams in the 2021 NFC Championship game. Garoppolo and Brady meet for the first time in Week 14, perhaps they can settle this score (and some others) then. (+8)

11

Dak came up empty in his first chance in the clutch this season, failing to lead Dallas on go-ahead drives late in Green Bay. He’s 11th in the standings based on the small sample this season, but ranks top seven across the board in career rankings here, including a career passer rating above 100 in late, close situations. (-9)

12

Jackson has the fourth-best conversion rate on game-tying/go-ahead drive chances in his career (49%). Last year’s comeback against the Colts is a reminder that he can absolutely beat you with his arm late in games. They just haven’t gotten it going this year yet, throwing critical interceptions late in losses to the Bills and Giants. (+1)

13

Similar to Russell Wilson, Stafford is always on the top of the game-winning drives lists and his career conversion rates are close to the league average. We saw what he could do last postseason though which has him flirting with the top 10 here. (+2)

14

Carr’s career is full of thrilling late comebacks. His career conversion rate on game-tying/go-ahead drives (41%) is actually identical to Tom Brady’s. He has fallen flat this year though, leading the Raiders to game-tying/go-ahead drives on just 2-14 chances in the fourth quarter or OT as the Raiders have an 0-6 record in one-score games after going 7- 2 last year. (-2)

15

Jones is the reason you can’t use GW drives alone to determine a player’s clutchness. Earlier this year he set a record for the most GW drives (five) through seven games of a season in NFL history. But, his passer rating is 59.1 in the fourth quarter of one-score games this year. They haven’t made challenging throws in the clutch either. His 10 completions on five GW drives have traveled a grand total of 25 air yards. (+2)

16

Mariota’s career conversion rate (40%) on game-tying/go-ahead drive chances ranks 13th among current starters just behind Tom Brady. Once upon a time he led a miraculous playoff comeback win in Kansas City. He’s also converted on 6 of 12 clutch drives this year. (-2)

17

Week 10 against the Commanders was one of Hurts’ few chances to shine in the clutch this season, but you can take that game with a grain of salt after fourth-quarter fumbles from Dallas Goedert and Quez Watkins. The fact that he delivered an on-target deep ball to Watkins prior to his fumble is a positive sign going forward. (+4)

18

Herbert moved up five spots last week after two clutch drives against the Falcons, but dropped eight spots in this edition after falling flat in San Francisco. His career conversion rate (44%) late in games is fifth in the NFL but he’s 12th this season and his passer rating in the fourth quarter/OT of a one-score game is just 65.4 in 2022, 19th in the league. (-8)

19

Wilson has among the most game-winning drives in the league since entering the NFL in 2012, but ranks middle-of-the-pack in career conversion rate on game-tying/go-ahead drives. He’s falling in the standings based on this year’s production, ranking 22nd in both passer rating and game-tying/go-ahead conversion rates late in games. He’s converted on just 4 of 19 game-tying/go-ahead drive chances late and has thrown crucial interceptions late against the Colts and Titans. (-8)

20

Tannehill’s career Ranks are near league average but he’s 0-5 in the Playoffs with a chance to tie or take the lead late, including last year’s playoff loss to the Bengals. (-1)

21

Geno’s career revival hasn’t translated into many clutch opportunities this year, but if he keeps performing like he did late in a Week 8 win vs the Giants, he’ll be moving up the rankings (-1)

22

Dalton’s career numbers are below average but he ranks middle-of-the-pack here after successfully converting on 3 of 6 game-tying/go-ahead drive chances in the fourth-quarter/OT this year. They fell short in Pittsburgh on Sunday, although his interception with New Orleans down three in the fourth quarter was off Jarvis Landry’s hands. (-6)

23

Goff’s career ranks are near the bottom of the league and he’s 1-7 with a chance to tie or take the lead late for the Lions this year.

24

Jones’ career numbers are league average, but he’s fallen short in his only two chances to tie or take the lead late this season. He threw an ill-advised pick into the end zone against the Ravens in Week 3 off his back foot, one reason he finds himself in the bottom 10. (+1)

25

Heinicke debuts at No. 25 in the rankings as he’s keeping the Commanders’ starting QB job with Carson Wentz healthy enough to return. He’s had his Moments in the clutch this year, like an improbable comeback against the Colts, but his fourth-quarter interception into double coverage against the Eagles could have easily cost Washington the game. He has the second-worst career conversion rate (26%) on game-tying/go-ahead drive chances late in games, ahead of only Davis Mills.

26

Murray Ranks near the bottom in most of the criteria and our last memory of him in clutch time is his slide and Spike gaffe against the Eagles (+1)

27

Brissett may have had a GW drive vs the Ravens in Week 6 had Amari Cooper not got called for OPI on a late TD. Still, Brissett’s numbers fall short across the board here.

28

He may be emerging as a star quarterback, but has yet to make an impact in the clutch, including Sunday’s loss to the Lions. The Bears are 4 of 16 on game-tying/go-ahead drive conversions in the fourth quarter and overtime this year. That number could be better if Darnell Mooney catches the game-winning touchdown against the Commanders, and if Equanimeous St. Brown doesn’t drop a fourth-down pass late against the Dolphins. (-4)

29

Mills has converted on just 1-17 game-tying/go-ahead chances late for the Texans in his career. His passer rating late in games is above 80 which is the only reason he’s not in last place here. Trevor Lawrence’s is 56.7, easily last in that category

30