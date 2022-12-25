NFL Christmas Top Viral Moments: Packers-Dolphins, Broncos-Rams, Buccaneers-Cardinals
National Football League
3 mins ago
Happy Holidays! The NFL has delivered a three-game Christmas Day Slate that kicks off on FOX as Aaron Rodgers and the Packers look to fight back into the playoff picture while the Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins jostle for better Positioning in the AFC Wild Card standings.
Then Russell Wilson and the Broncos head to Los Angeles to take on Baker Mayfield and the Rams, and Tom Brady returns to Arizona — where he has plenty of Super Bowl history — to face the Cardinals.
Here are the top trending Moments from a tripleheader full of holiday cheer!
Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins
Wait… wrong football!
It has already been a week since the World Cup Final, but that is not stopping Packers receiver Allen Lazard.
Aaron Jones gives back
COMING UP:
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams (4:30 p.m. ET)
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Denver Broncos
DEN
-3.0
-167
o36
Los Angeles Rams
LAR
+3.0
+130
u36
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals (8:20 p.m. ET)
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
– 7.5
-400
o41
Arizona Cardinals
ARI
+7.5
+280
u41
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
National Football League
NFL odds Week 16: Lines for every game
National Football League
NFL Christmas Day highlights: Packers battling Dolphins on FOX
National Football League
Chiefs overpower Seahawks on offense and defense, keep No. 1 seed hopes alive
National Football League
NFL odds Week 16: Wacky wins and bad beats
National Football League
Behind the Scenes with FOX’s NFL crew: Malice in Dallas
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories