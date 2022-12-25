NFL Christmas Top Viral Moments: Packers-Dolphins, Broncos-Rams, Buccaneers-Cardinals

National Football League 3 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Happy Holidays! The NFL has delivered a three-game Christmas Day Slate that kicks off on FOX as Aaron Rodgers and the Packers look to fight back into the playoff picture while the Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins jostle for better Positioning in the AFC Wild Card standings.

Then Russell Wilson and the Broncos head to Los Angeles to take on Baker Mayfield and the Rams, and Tom Brady returns to Arizona — where he has plenty of Super Bowl history — to face the Cardinals.

Here are the top trending Moments from a tripleheader full of holiday cheer!

Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins

Wait… wrong football!

It has already been a week since the World Cup Final, but that is not stopping Packers receiver Allen Lazard.

Aaron Jones gives back

COMING UP:

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams (4:30 p.m. ET)

Sun 9:30 PM CBS NFL SPREAD TO WIN TOTAL Denver Broncos DEN -3.0

-167

o36

Los Angeles Rams LAR +3.0

+130

u36



Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals (8:20 p.m. ET)

Mon 1:20 AM NBC NFL SPREAD TO WIN TOTAL Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB – 7.5

-400

o41

Arizona Cardinals ARI +7.5

+280

u41



Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

in this topic National Football League Green Bay Packers Miami Dolphins Los Angeles Rams Denver Broncos Tampa Bay Buccaneers Arizona Cardinals NFL – Packers vs. Dolphins – 12/25/2022 NFL – Broncos vs. Rams – 12/25/2022 NFL – Buccaneers vs. Cardinals – 12/26/2022

share