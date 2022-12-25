NFL Christmas Top Viral Moments: Packers-Dolphins, Broncos-Rams, Buccaneers-Cardinals

National Football League

3 mins ago

Happy Holidays! The NFL has delivered a three-game Christmas Day Slate that kicks off on FOX as Aaron Rodgers and the Packers look to fight back into the playoff picture while the Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins jostle for better Positioning in the AFC Wild Card standings.

Then Russell Wilson and the Broncos head to Los Angeles to take on Baker Mayfield and the Rams, and Tom Brady returns to Arizona — where he has plenty of Super Bowl history — to face the Cardinals.

Here are the top trending Moments from a tripleheader full of holiday cheer!

Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins

Wait… wrong football!

It has already been a week since the World Cup Final, but that is not stopping Packers receiver Allen Lazard.

Aaron Jones gives back

COMING UP:

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams (4:30 p.m. ET)

Sun 9:30 PM

CBS

NFL

SPREAD

TO WIN

TOTAL

Denver Broncos

DEN

Los Angeles Rams

LAR

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals (8:20 p.m. ET)

Mon 1:20 AM

NBC

NFL

SPREAD

TO WIN

TOTAL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TB

Arizona Cardinals

ARI

