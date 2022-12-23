NFL Christmas schedule: How to watch Eagles vs. Cowboys on Christmas Eve – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The NBA on Christmas is a tradition for many. This year, it’s joined by a packed NFL Slate on both Saturday and Sunday, plus the return of the Premier League from its World Cup layoff. This edition of SI Guide serves as your preview for the next four days of action due to the holiday. We’ll be back on Dec. 27.

MUST WATCH:

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

This Matchup is made slightly less exciting by the injury to Jalen Hurts that will keep him sidelined for the NFC-leading Eagles, but it’s still the headliner of a busier-than-usual Christmas weekend in the sports world. Philadelphia will instead turn to Gardner Minshew at QB, and he’ll have the benefit of having rising star Offensive Coordinator Shane Steichen calling plays for him against a Cowboys defense that has struggled in the last few weeks. The Cowboys have to win today to stay alive in the NFC East race, as any loss or Eagles win in the next three weeks clinches the crown for the Eagles.

December 24, 4:25 pm ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

LINE UP:

December 23:

Independence Bowl: Louisiana vs. Houston, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Women’s CBB: Cal at No. 2 at Stanford, 3 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network, watch on fuboTV

Gasparilla Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Missouri, 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Los Angeles Clippers at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 pm ET, NBA Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports SoCal, watch on fuboTV

Milwaukee Bucks at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 pm ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

Memphis Grizzlies at Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

December 24:

New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 pm ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

Hawaii Bowl: Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 pm ET, NFL Network, watch on fuboTV

December 25:

Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks, 12 pm ET, ABC/ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks, 2:30 pm ET, ABC/ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams, 4:30 pm ET, CBS/Nickelodeon, watch on fuboTV

Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, 5 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors, 8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals, 8:20 pm ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets, 10:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN, watch on fuboTV

December 26:

Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford, 7:30 am ET, USA, watch on fuboTV

Liverpool at Aston Villa, 12:30 pm ET, USA, watch on fuboTV

Quick Lane Bowl: New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green, 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

West Ham at Arsenal, 3 p.m. ET, Peacock

Brooklyn Nets at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 pm ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

