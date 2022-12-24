NFL Christmas Eve top plays: Commanders-49ers, Texans-Titans, more

Week 16 of the NFL season continues Saturday with an action-packed slate — and we’ve got you covered with all the must-see moments from around the league. As the playoff race continues to intensify, so does the winter weather, and frigid cold temperatures and gusty winds have already proven to have a major impact on this Christmas Eve slate.

Eight of the early window’s 11 games had kickoff temperatures below freezing — many in the single digits — and two of the remaining three games had evening temperatures near or well below freezing, per FOX Sports Research and FOX Weather .

Here are the top plays from Saturday’s slate!

Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers

Stay tuned for updates!

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

Coming through!

Derrick Henry came up with a Monster touchdown run to put the Titans on the board early against the Texans.

Just how did they draw it up?

Houston knotted things up late in the first quarter with a Davis Mills fumble-turned-touchdown, thanks to Rex Burkhead.

Man on a mission

Rookie QB Malik Willis picked up his first NFL touchdown on a tough 14-yard run midway through the third quarter.

Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots

Dynamic duo

The Joe Burrow-Tee Higgins connection was hot despite the freezing weather, picking up a smooth first-quarter score.

Double trouble

The Bengals added six more points when Burrow launched one to wideout Trent Irwin, who reeled in this pass under pressure while fighting off Patriots defenders.

Irwin added another score late in the second quarter to extend the Bengals’ lead to 22-0 at the break.

Finding a rhythm

Burrow sent one deep to Higgins, who picked up 31 yards to get this fourth-quarter drive going for Cincinnati.

Chaos!

On third-and-29, Mac Jones sent up a Hail Mary to the end zone that somehow landed in Jakobi Meyers’ hands for the touchdown. Just like that, the Patriots scored 18 unanswered points after falling into a 22-0 hole in the first half.

Stay tuned for updates!

Minnesota Vikings 27, New York Giants 24

History made

With a 25-yard reception in the first quarter, Justin Jefferson (1,661 yards) set the new Vikings single-season receiving yard record, breaking Randy Moss’ 2003 record (1,623) after coming up just short last season (1,616).

Then, with momentum on their side, the Vikings were first on the board with a touchdown courtesy of TJ Hockenson.

Magic!

After the Giants closed the gap to 10-7, Daniel Jones found Isaiah Hodgins for a dazzling 29-yard gain that brought NY fans to their feet.

Another one!

Kirk Cousins ​​launched one up for Hockenson, who didn’t let any number of Giants Defenders keep him from scoring.

Then, Cousins ​​found Jefferson for a wild 17-yard touchdown to take a 24-16 lead.

Back and Forth

The Giants weren’t going down without a fight, answering with a score of their own on the following drive.

Saquon Barkley popped off for a 27-yard touchdown, and Daniel Bellinger came up with the two-point conversion to knot things up at 24 points a piece as the two-minute warning approached in Minnesota.

W!

In the end, it all came down to Greg Joseph, who nailed a 61-yard field goal as the clock expired to seal the home win.

Carolina Panthers 37, Detroit Lions 23

Pouncing early

The Panthers took the lead on their opening drive, thanks to the fancy footwork of Raheem Blackshear.

Quick answer

The Lions came back with an opening-drive score of their own, as Jared Goff connected with tight end Shane Zylstra.

Bomb away!

Sam Darnold launched one to wideout DJ Moore, who came up with a jaw-dropping 47-yard grab, followed by a touchdown on the next play.

Just like that, Carolina had a 31-7 edge midway through the third frame and never relinquished the lead.

Buffalo Bills 35, Chicago Bears 13

On the move

Justin Fields connected with a wide-open Dante Pettis on the Bears ‘ opening drive to take a 7-0 lead over the Bills .

Closing the gap

Gabe Davis reeled in a 19-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to make it a one-point game, 7-6, Midway through the first quarter after heavy winds resulted in a missed extra point.

Need for speed

Buffalo kicked off the second-half scoring with a 33-yard touchdown rush from Devin Singletary, taking its first lead of the game, 14-10. Then, James Cook added a 27-yard touchdown run to extend the Bills’ lead, 21-10.

Highlight reel!

Fields found Velus Jones Jr. for a 44-yard gain before turning the ball over on Downs early in the fourth quarter, as the Bills ran away with a double-digit win on the road.

Kansas City Chiefs 24, Seattle Seahawks 10

Battling early

After going three-and-out on their opening drive, the Chiefs bounced back in a big way on their second possession when Patrick Mahomes hit Kadarius Toney for an 8-yard touchdown to give KC an early lead.

Extending the lead

Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon spun his way into the end zone, powering through two Seahawks Defenders to extend KC’s lead to 14-0 Midway through the second quarter.

What can’t he do?

Mahomes gave an all-our effort on his way to the end zone, diving for the pylon to put the Chiefs up 24-3 late in the fourth, as the Chiefs cruised to an easy win at home.

Baltimore Ravens 17, Atlanta Falcons 9

Change of direction

Just as the Falcons were able to cross into the red zone, Drake London couldn’t hold onto the ball, and Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen scooped up the fumble to give Baltimore the ball back.

Air game strong

The turnover was a golden opportunity for Baltimore. Tyler Huntley — in for an injured Lamar Jackson — connected with Demarcus Robinson in the corner of the end zone for six. It was the first touchdown by a Ravens receiver since Week 3.

The Ravens went on to hold off the Falcons and came out with the home win, 17-9.

New Orleans Saints 17, Cleveland Browns 10

Picked!

The Browns defense picked off Andy Dalton just as the Saints crossed midfield, and the turnover resulted in a touchdown and a 7-0 lead for the Browns on the ensuing drive.

History books

After trading field goals to close out the second quarter, the Saints got the third-quarter scoring started with an 8-yard touchdown rush up the middle from Taysom Hill. With that score, Hill set a new record for most rushing touchdowns by a non-running back in Saints history.

Right place, right time

The Saints defense came up with a huge interception late in the third quarter on a tipped ball. The turnover led to a 4-yard touchdown rush from Alvin Kamara to give the Saints a 17-10 lead that they held onto until the end.

COMING UP:

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Philadelphia Eagles PHI +3.5

+160

o47.5

Dallas Cowboys DAL -3.5

-213

u47.5



Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers (8:15 p.m. ET)

Las Vegas Raiders LV +2.0

+105

o38.5

Pittsburgh Steelers PIT -2.0

-133

u38.5

