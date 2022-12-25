NFL Christmas Day highlights: Packers battling Dolphins on FOX

National Football League 4 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 16 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a three-game Christmas Day Slate — and we’ve got you covered with all the action from start to finish!

Kicking things off on FOX, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are on the road to take on Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

Later, the Los Angeles Rams are playing host to the Denver Broncos (4:30 pm ET), followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing the Arizona Cardinals (8:20 pm ET) to close out the action.

Here are the top plays from Sunday’s slate!

Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins

It’s all Aaron

Rodgers seeks another memorable run of the table stretch to get the Packers into the playoffs. Every game, including Sunday’s, is a must-win game for Green Bay at this point.

Stay tuned for updates!

COMING UP:

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams (4:30 p.m. ET)

Sun 9:30 PM CBS NFL SPREAD TO WIN TOTAL Denver Broncos DEN -3.0

-167

o36

Los Angeles Rams LAR +3.0

+130

u36



Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals (8:20 p.m. ET)

Mon 1:20 AM NBC NFL SPREAD TO WIN TOTAL Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB – 7.5

-400

o41

Arizona Cardinals ARI +7.5

+280

u41



Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

in this topic National Football League NFL – Packers vs. Dolphins – 12/25/2022 Green Bay Packers Miami Dolphins Aaron Rodgers Tua Tagovailoa NFL – Broncos vs. Rams – 12/25/2022 Denver Broncos Los Angeles Rams Brett Rypie Baker Mayfield NFL – Buccaneers vs. Cardinals – 12/26/2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Arizona Cardinals Tom Brady Colt McCoy

share