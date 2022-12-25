NFL Christmas Day highlights: Packers battling Dolphins on FOX

National Football League

4 mins ago

Week 16 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a three-game Christmas Day Slate — and we’ve got you covered with all the action from start to finish!

Kicking things off on FOX, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are on the road to take on Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

Later, the Los Angeles Rams are playing host to the Denver Broncos (4:30 pm ET), followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing the Arizona Cardinals (8:20 pm ET) to close out the action.

Here are the top plays from Sunday’s slate!

Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins

It’s all Aaron

Rodgers seeks another memorable run of the table stretch to get the Packers into the playoffs. Every game, including Sunday’s, is a must-win game for Green Bay at this point.

Stay tuned for updates!

COMING UP:

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams (4:30 p.m. ET)

Sun 9:30 PM

CBS

NFL

SPREAD

TO WIN

TOTAL

Denver Broncos

DEN

Los Angeles Rams

LAR

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals (8:20 p.m. ET)

Mon 1:20 AM

NBC

NFL

SPREAD

TO WIN

TOTAL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TB

Arizona Cardinals

ARI

