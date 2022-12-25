NFL Christmas Day highlights: Packers battling Dolphins on FOX
National Football League
4 mins ago
Week 16 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a three-game Christmas Day Slate — and we’ve got you covered with all the action from start to finish!
Kicking things off on FOX, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are on the road to take on Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.
Later, the Los Angeles Rams are playing host to the Denver Broncos (4:30 pm ET), followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing the Arizona Cardinals (8:20 pm ET) to close out the action.
Here are the top plays from Sunday’s slate!
Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins
It’s all Aaron
Rodgers seeks another memorable run of the table stretch to get the Packers into the playoffs. Every game, including Sunday’s, is a must-win game for Green Bay at this point.
Stay tuned for updates!
COMING UP:
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams (4:30 p.m. ET)
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Denver Broncos
DEN
-3.0
-167
o36
Los Angeles Rams
LAR
+3.0
+130
u36
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals (8:20 p.m. ET)
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
– 7.5
-400
o41
Arizona Cardinals
ARI
+7.5
+280
u41
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
National Football League
Chiefs overpower Seahawks on offense and defense, keep No. 1 seed hopes alive
National Football League
NFL odds Week 16: Wacky wins and bad beats
National Football League
Behind the Scenes with FOX’s NFL crew: Malice in Dallas
National Football League
2022 NFL playoff picture: Which teams are in, who’s still in the hunt
National Football League
NFL Christmas Eve top plays: Cowboys drop Eagles, Steelers edge Raiders
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories