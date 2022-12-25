NFL Christmas Day highlights: Dolphins leading Packers on FOX

Week 16 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a three-game Christmas Day Slate — and we’ve got you covered with all the action from start to finish!

Kicking things off on FOX, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are on the road to take on Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

Later, the Los Angeles Rams are playing host to the Denver Broncos (4:30 pm ET), followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing the Arizona Cardinals (8:20 pm ET) to close out the action.

Here are the top plays from Sunday’s slate!

Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins

Nearly running all the way

After the Dolphins went up 3-0 on the opening drive, Keisean Nixon put the Packers in great field position, returning the ensuing kick 94 yards to set Green Bay inside Miami’s 10-yard line. The Packers weren’t able to fully take advantage, settling for a field goal.

Waddle your way for six!

Jaylen Waddle took Tagovailoa’s pass the distance, turning a 10-yard reception into an 84-yard touchdown to put Miami up 10-3.

Got a Mercedes for Christmas

Green Bay finally got in the end zone when Rodgers found Marcedes Lewis wide open to tie the game at 10-10.

Finding Tyreek

Tagovailoa’s favorite gift this season has been Tyreek Hill, and he connected with him again on Christmas. The star receiver hauled in a 52-yard grab to put the Dolphins at the Packers’ 1-yard line. Jeff Wilson ran in for a touchdown on the ensuing play to give Maimi a 17-10 lead.

Not on Miami’s watch

The Packers tried to keep their drive alive by running a fake punt on fourth down deep in their own territory. The Dolphins sniffed out the fake Quicker than Santa sniffs cookies on Christmas Eve.

Strip the ball, find the ball, Recover the ball

The Packers forced a huge turnover right after the two-minute warning with Jarran Reed recovering a fumble by Raheem Mostert around midfield.

Big fourth-down conversion

Rodgers used the play-action to his advantage, finding Christian Watson open for a first down to help set the Packers up for a field goal to make it 20-13 before halftime.

Battle of the Minds

Rodgers tried to pull his signature move late in the first half by looking to snap the ball while the Dolphins were making defensive substitutions. However, Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel caught on and called a timeout before Rodgers could get the snap off.

♫ Sliiiide to the left ♫

Rodgers moved to his left and found Lewis again, but this time for a 30-plus yard completion to set the Packers up at the Dolphins’ 7-yard line.

Awesome AJ

AJ Dillon powered his way into the endzone just two plays after Rodgers’ deep pass to even the game up early in the third quarter.

