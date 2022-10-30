NFL: Chicago Bears – Dallas Cowboys LIVE: Score and updates

At 1 pm ET on Sunday, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) will play host to Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears (3-4) at AT&T Stadium in a contest that might have an impact on the NFC postseason.

Both Clubs are coming off decisive victories; the Bears defeated the Patriots 33-14 and the Cowboys defeated the Detroit Lions 24-6 respectively.

This week, Chicago made news when it dealt Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro defensive end Robert Quinn. The Cowboys’ running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is expected to miss this game.

In 2022, the Cowboys hope to win the Super Bowl. The Dallas defense’s performance is the primary driver of the optimism. Dan Quinn returned as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator after being interviewed for many head coaching positions in the previous summer.

His unit currently ranks near the top of the league in almost every significant statistical category. Dallas is second in terms of points allowed per game, sixth in terms of total yards allowed, and fourth in terms of passing yards allowed.

A top contender to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors at the end of the season, Micah Parsons is having another outstanding season for Dallas. In 2022, the 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year ranks third in the league with 8 tackles for loss and second with 8 sacks.

Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys live updates, Week 8 2022 at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Meanwhile, Chicago has begun to see success abroad from home after years of relentless strife. This past Monday, the Chicago Bears easily defeated the New England Patriots, winning 33-14. Fields was slinging it as he ran for one touchdown and 82 yards while also passing for one TD and 179 yards on 21 attempts. Fields finished with an 85.2 quarterback rating.

The Bears Shocked the NFL when they dealt Quinn to the Eagles despite their outstanding performance against the Patriots is Monday Night Football. The move marked a clear turn for the Bears towards a rebuild even though they were still very much in the heart of the NFC playoff race.