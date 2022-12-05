NFL charts next steps in international growth

The NFL’s first regular-season game in Germany drew a crowd of 69,811 to Allianz Arena in Munich on Nov. 13 and got high praise from players and coaches of the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the raucous atmosphere.Getty images

With a successful post-pandemic return to a full international schedule now complete, the NFL is shifting its attention to a Pivotal offseason for its Overseas ambitions. The first priorities: getting through the stadium and scheduling challenges in Mexico and Germany and hiring a new senior executive to run the league’s international strategy.

This season, the NFL played five games in three countries, its broadest attempt to export the game yet. Those games in the United Kingdom, Mexico and Germany were big hits, with robust crowds — including an international record 86,215 for the Broncos’ win over the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 30 — and encouraging viewership at home.

But keeping the momentum in Mexico could prove impossible. Estadio Azteca, the historic soccer venue in Mexico City that has hosted all five NFL games there, is undergoing comprehensive renovations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The NFL won’t be able to play there in 2023, and possibly ’24, sources said. (Stadium representatives did not return messages seeking comment.)

“We’re committed to Mexico as a market for the long haul,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business and league events, referring specific questions to venue operators. “It’s a market we want to continue to play games in over the long term.”

League executives have explored the possibility of playing elsewhere in Mexico, sources said. The two other 2026 Mexican World Cup host venues — Monterrey’s Estadio BBVA and Guadalajara’s Akron Stadium — are considered possibilities. But both seat fewer than 55,000 fans and are smaller than any current NFL stadium.

Meanwhile, the NFL wants to move quickly to expand in Germany, where its Nov. 13 debut game featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks was a rousing success. The league wants to add a second game as soon as next year, sources said — ideally one in Frankfurt and one in Munich, in back-to-back weeks. (The original agreement calls for those two cities to each host two games over a four-year period, ie, one game annually.)

But the German Football League (DFL) has concerns about how that would affect the schedule for the popular soccer league Bundesliga, sources said. DFL officials declined to comment.

“If there is an opportunity to do more, it’s something we’ll consider,” O’Reilly said. “But it’s something that really needs to be worked through with the DFL, which is clearly the key partner, with the schedule and the stadiums.”

In the UK, the plan for three annual London games is well established. The league has a long-term deal for at least two games annually at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the Jaguars have a deal for an annual game at Wembley Stadium through at least 2024.

Foreign affairs Here’s how the NFL’s international games fared in 2022. All of the Sunday games in Europe started at 9:30 am ET; the Cardinals-49ers game in Mexico was a “Monday Night Football” Matchup that kicked off at 8:15 pm ET. Vikings 28, Saints 25

Location: London (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Date: October 2

Attendance: 60,639

Viewership: 4.6 million is NFL Network Giants 27, Packers 22

Location: London (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Date: October 9

Attendance: 61,024

Viewership: 5.2 million is NFL Network Broncos 21, Jaguars 17

Location: London (Wembley Stadium)

Date: October 30

Attendance: 86,215

Viewership: AS; ESPN+ Buccaneers 21, Seahawks 16

Location: Munich (Allianz Arena)

Date: Nov. 13

Attendance: 69,811

Viewership: 5.5 million is NFL Network 49ers 38, Cardinals 10

Location: Mexico City (Estadio Azteca)

When: 8:15 pm ET on Nov. 21

Attendance: 78,427

Viewership: 11.2 million is ESPN

Meanwhile, the NFL is searching for a new senior vice president to oversee international to replace former International COO Damani Leech, who left to become president of the Denver Broncos last summer. This person would report to O’Reilly, who reports to Commissioner Roger Goodell, but the search is targeting someone with international CEO experience.

There are no plans to bring live games to additional markets in the short term, despite occasional headlines about the NFL evaluating France, Spain or even Australia. But, O’Reilly notes, the NFL’s international activities include year-round attempts to build fandom. Nineteen of 32 NFL Clubs have “international home marketing areas” in 10 different countries, giving them commercial rights similar to what teams already enjoy in their hometowns.

How teams made use of those rights varied widely in the program’s first year, but league executives hope more teams get active now that they’ve had a year to learn and more space away from pandemic-related travel difficulties.

Despite business strategists’ enthusiasm for international revenue growth, inherent challenges will limit those ambitions. Most Clubs prefer not to play abroad, or at least to limit their exposure to the trips. Coaches resent the disruption to the schedule, and teams that typically sell out or come close to doing so for their regular games are loath to give up home dates. (A 2021 change requires teams to give up at least one home game for an international date once every eight years.)

Even the less complicated “year-round” international marketing and sales efforts are hard for some owners to justify, given the complexity and low expectation of Meaningful immediate revenue.

Another factor potentially influencing international game expansion is the broadcast schedule. Games in the UK and Europe air at 9:30 am ET on Sundays, a new window that is showing promise — all three Europe games on NFL Network this season set new high-water marks for international game viewership, with the last one reaching 5.5 million viewers. ESPN+ also aired one, an annual exclusive in the new Disney rights deal.

O’Reilly acknowledged the upside of the new window, but said it is not a primary force behind international expansion. With NFL Network airing seven games annually and the ESPN+ exclusive guarantee, the league could have as many as eight Sunday morning games in Europe without going to other rights holders for permission to shift more inventory.

The NFL also views flag football as key to its international plans, and is pushing the IOC for it to be included in the 2028 Summer Olympics, which will be held in Los Angeles.