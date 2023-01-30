NFL Championship Sunday MMQB: Super Bowl–bound Eagles, Mahomes

Welcome back to bye week in the NFL. The Matchup is set for Super Bowl LVII after Championship Sunday: The Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes finally exacted AFC Revenge on the Bengals, and the Eagles punched a ticket back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2017.

We are trying things a little differently at The MMQB this year with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, Publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about this round, plus more from our staff.

Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni gets the Gatorade bath after his Eagles defeated the 49ers in the NFC championship.

Sunday’s NFC Championship win wasn’t a classic, but it showed just how tough-minded this Eagles team has become.

