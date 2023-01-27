NFL Championship games best bet and player prop advice

Heading into Championship weekend, we find four closely matched teams that have a combined record of 59-14 this season.

In the NFC, bettors Encounter a Philadelphia Squad that is 8-2 straight up (SU) and 7-3 against the spread (ATS) at Lincoln Financial Field hosting a 49er club that is 12-0 SU and 10-2 (ATS) since Week 8.

Since Sunday, the Eagles, who opened as 1.5-point home favorites, have grown to a 2.5-point demand, while the game total has ticked up from 45.5 to 46.5 as bettors expect a higher scoring game than oddsmakers are predicting.

