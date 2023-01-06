NFL cancels Bills-Bengals game; eighth playoff team not included in proposed changes to postseason

Dec 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; The NFL shield logo on the field before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Miami Dolphins at SoFi Stadium / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL officially announced proposed changes to the postseason structure following the cancellation of the Bills-Bengals Week 17 matchup, and they don’t include an extra playoff team.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefterthe NFL never considered adding an eighth playoff team to the AFC and NFC Playoffs to resolve inequities that have arisen from the no contest.

Earlier in the day, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk discussed a plan that included adding an eighth playoff team to eliminate the first-round bye the No. 1 seed in each conference would receive.

Another playoff spot would have given the Jets, who were eliminated from playoff contention after their Week 17 loss to the Seahawks, another crack at making the postseason.

Instead, the NFL proposed different scenarios that would solve the seeding issue that includes a neutral site AFC title game and a possible coin flip to determine home field in one of the rounds.

Here’s the proposal from the NFL.

1. The AFC Championship Game will be played at a neutral site if the participating teams played an unequal number of games and both could have been the number one seed and Hosted the game had all AFC Clubs played a full 17-game regular season. Those circumstances involve Buffalo or Cincinnati Qualifying for the game as a road team and are listed below:

Scenario 1

Buffalo and Kansas City both win or both tie – a Buffalo vs Kansas City Championship game would be at a neutral site.

Scenario 2

Buffalo and Kansas City both lose and Baltimore wins or ties – a Buffalo vs Kansas City Championship game would be at a neutral site.

Scenario 3

Buffalo and Kansas City both lose and Cincinnati wins – a Buffalo or Cincinnati vs Kansas City Championship game would be at a neutral site.

2. If Baltimore defeats Cincinnati in Week 18 it will have defeated Cincinnati, a Divisional opponent, twice but will not be able to host a playoff game because Cincinnati will have a higher winning percentage for a 16-game schedule than Baltimore will for a 17 – game schedule.

If Baltimore defeats Cincinnati and if those two clubs are scheduled to play a Wild Card game against each other, the site for that game would be determined by a coin toss. If Cincinnati wins the Week 18 game or if Baltimore and Cincinnati are not scheduled to play each other in the Wild Card round, the game sites would be determined by the regular scheduling procedures.

The owners will hold a meeting Friday to vote on the proposal.

If an eighth playoff team was an option, Gang Green would have needed help to get into the postseason as four other teams would get ahead of the Jets if they won their Week 18 matchups.

In addition to a Jets win over the Dolphins on Sunday, the Jaguars needed to beat the Titans and win the AFC South. New York would then need the Steelers to lose their game on Sunday to allow the 8-9 Jets to sneak in as the No. 8 seeds

The Jets will finish their season playing spoilers against Miami. If Gang Green wins they eliminate the Dolphins from a chance at the postseason and end on a high note.