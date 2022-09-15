NFL Canada Opens First Pop-Up Football Bar, The Huddle, Thu

Tickets to Toronto’s Ultimate NFL viewing experience are available for purchase at NFLHuddle.ca

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NFL Canada kicks off the 2022/2023 football season opening with its first and only pop-up sports bar, The Huddle in downtown Toronto at 540 King St. West this Sunday, September 18. With five nights of primetime football rivalry, The Huddle will give new and die-hard fans the opportunity to snap a pic with the Lombardi Trophy*, enjoy classic tailgating games, and get the chance to win official NFL swag and prizes.

“We know Canadians are eager to show their team spirit and celebrate the new NFL season together,” he said David Thomson, VP & Managing Director, NFL Canada. “We’re elated to bring Canada’s first official NFL bar to Toronto for a limited time this September. The Huddle will give guests the Ultimate NFL experience north of the border. Canada is home to some of the most passionate NFL fans globally and we wanted to create a space to thank them, while also inspiring new fans to join in on the camaraderie, competition, and community of the game.”

With over 13 million fans in Canada and the second most popular professional league, the NFL is honoring this dedicated fanbase by creating for the first time ever, the Huddle. The Huddle will be the Ultimate NFL sports fan bar located in downtown Toronto for a limited time this September, providing a home for new and long-standing fans to celebrate the beginning of the 2022/2023 NFL season together.

No football celebration is complete without the staples that mark the game. Pinty’s chicken will tantalize guests with tailgate inspired bites, alongside samples from Pepsico and M&M’s, with Labatt and Diageo serving thirst-quenching beer and cocktails. Fans will be put to the test thanks to EA Sports with a Skill Zone that mixes Madden and Xbox Gaming with tailgating games. Guests will also be able to shop their favorite team’s merchandise, thanks to New Era and Fanatics, get a photo moment with Wilson and lounge in FanDuel’s VIP space.

NFL fans are encouraged to reserve their spot early so they don’t miss out. Tickets to The Huddle are available for those 19+ at nflhuddle.ca, with all proceeds going to NFL Canada’s long-term partner, Interval House, Canada’s first center for women Survivors of intimate partner violence and their children.

TICKETS

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers Sunday, September 18 – 6:30 pm to Midnight Ticket Link

Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans Monday, September 19 – 5:30 pm to Midnight Ticket Link

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns Thursday, September 22 – 6:30 pm to Midnight Ticket Link

San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos Sunday, September 25 – 6:30 pm to Midnight Ticket Link

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants Monday, September 26 – 6:30 pm to Midnight Ticket Link



*Lombardi Trophy will be at The Huddle September 18 & 19 only.

Please click here for access to images and fact sheets and follow along here: #nflcanada

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/989a6bc5-af24-4f18-9586-1193c7ca3aa7