NFL bye weeks: here’s the full schedule and why most teams are looking forward to it

Playing a full NFL season is often a Brutal task for most teams, because a lot can happen over the course of 18 weeks (17 games). Season’s planning can fall apart in the first few weeks due to injuries of key players, lack of rhythm and many other reasons that were not contemplated at the start of the season.

Therefore, it is necessary for all teams, at some point in the season, to take a break and stop playing for a week. That is the so-called bye week in the NFL.

For most teams it represents that moment in which players, coaches and staff can take a break to correct several things, so that injured players can Recoveroffense and defense units can regroup or simply rest from the demanding activity that means playing every week.

The bye week is necessary, although sometimes it comes at unexpected times

Most teams hope to arrive at their bye week in the best possible conditionbut not everyone gets it at the most appropriate time.

Depending on the pace of their team, several coaches and players may see the bye week as a blessing or, on the contrary, as a moment that breaks the game’s rhythm they have been playing for weeks.

This year the bye weeks began in Week 6, and here’s we show you the complete schedule, so you know when you won’t see your favorite team in action:

Week 6: Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans

Week 7: Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles

Week 8: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers

Week 9: Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

Week 10: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, New York Jets

Week 11: Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 13: Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers

Week 14: Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders