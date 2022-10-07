NFL Betting Odds Week 5: Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders and Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead on Monday Night. How should you bet on the game?

Chiefs game lines

Team Spread Total Moneyline Raiders +7 Over 51 +255 Chiefs -7 Under 51 -305

Do you remember what Kansas City did to the Raiders last season? Yeah… I do, too. The Chiefs’ running game will absolutely demolish the Raiders. Mahomes will show flashes of being a Divine being. The only thing preventing Kansas City from an easy win on Monday is a guy named Davante Adams. If the Chiefs can keep him from doing anything, it will be a huge blowout.

Do I really need to explain why the lines are what they are this week? Because I don’t think I do. There’s a reason I call them Las Vegas. I’m surprised the spread isn’t larger.

Chiefs Moneyline, Over 51, Chiefs (-7)

Denver Broncos game lines



Team Spread Total Moneyline Colts +3 Over 42 +140 Broncos -3 Under 42 -165

This Thursday Night Football game is actually pretty easy. Look at what Josh Jacobs did to the Broncos in Week 4. He absolutely gashed that defense. With Jonathan Taylor out, Nyheim Hines will get the majority of touches. I’m positive he will scorch the Broncos defense. It’ll be a close one, but I have the Indianapolis Colts coming out with the win.

Colts Moneyline, Over 42, Colts (+3)

Los Angeles Chargers game lines



Team Spread Total Moneyline Chargers -2.5 Over 47.5 -140 Browns +2.5 Under 47.5 +120

The Cleveland Browns are starting to look like them should look when they are without a marquee quarterback. It’s either that or the Falcons aren’t the worst team in football. Honestly, I can’t decide which of those ideas I like more. Regardless, Justin Herbert is looking healthy again, Keenan Allen might be back (who even knows at this point?) and the team didn’t seem to do too poorly against the Houston Texans. But the Browns are a Tricky team. That defense is nothing to scoff at. And Herbert doesn’t have Mahomes Magic. So I would actually take the Browns here. Without Rashawn Slater, the Browns’ defensive line should get to Herbert a lot. Without Joey Bosa, the Chargers’ defense is nowhere near as good. This game just doesn’t look good for Los Angeles.

Browns Moneyline, Over 47.5, Browns (+2.5)

The Chiefs honestly look amazing right now. Los Angeles is the closest team in the division at 1.5 games back. Kansas City — and especially Mahomes — is going scorched earth this season. Man, it’s good to be a Chiefs fan.

As always, bet responsibly.