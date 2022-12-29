NFL Betting Odds: Washington Commanders Favored vs. Cleveland Browns?

If the Washington Commanders hope to stay in playoff contention, they’ll have to get past the Cleveland Browns on New Year’s Day at home.

Heading into Sunday, SI Sportsbook currently has Washington (7-7-1) as a 2.5-point favorite. The over-under for the game is 40.5.

Heading into Sunday, Washington’s playoff odds are at 29% according to FiveThirtyEight. If they hope to play beyond Week 18, it’ll rest on the shoulders of Carson Wentz.

