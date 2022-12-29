NFL Betting Odds: Washington Commanders Favored vs. Cleveland Browns?

If the Washington Commanders hope to stay in playoff contention, they’ll have to get past the Cleveland Browns on New Year’s Day at home.

Heading into Sunday, SI Sportsbook currently has Washington (7-7-1) as a 2.5-point favorite. The over-under for the game is 40.5.

Heading into Sunday, Washington’s playoff odds are at 29% according to FiveThirtyEight. If they hope to play beyond Week 18, it’ll rest on the shoulders of Carson Wentz.

On Wednesday, Washington announced Wentz is replacing Taylor Heinicke as the starting quarterback against the Browns. Wentz was 2-4 in his first six starts for the Commanders before going on the injured reserve because of a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand.

In Wentz’s absence, Heinicke was 5-1 in his first six starts before going 0-2-1 in his last three. In back-to-back losses to the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers, Heinicke has thrown two touchdowns, one interception and lost three fumbles.

For Wentz, the opportunity to start with Washington’s playoff hopes on the line is one that he relishes.

“It’s exciting for me personally,” Wentz said. “But I think at the end of the day it’s exciting for this team…we control our own destiny…that means a lot to us.”

The Browns (6-9) got eliminated from playoff contention after losing 17-10 to the Cleveland Browns on Christmas Eve. Since Deshaun Watson has returned from his 11-game suspension, he has gone 2-2.

Despite having nothing to play for, that isn’t changing Cleveland’s approach against Washington.

“We’re going to put our best foot forward and give the Commanders hell,” Browns tight end David Njoku said.

With a win and some help, the Commanders could clinch a playoff spot.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and Insider information on the Washington Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country is Twitter.

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here