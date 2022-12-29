NFL Betting Odds: Atlanta Falcons Favored vs. Arizona Cardinals?

The Atlanta Falcons are looking to break a four-game losing streak that knocked them out of playoff contention on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

According to SI Sportsbook, the Falcons are favored to win against the Cardinals (4-11). Atlanta is listed as a 3.5-point favorite in a game where the over/under is set for 42 points.

The Cardinals are also riding a losing streak heading into Sunday with five straight defeats. They will be without starting quarterback Kyler Murray, who suffered a torn ACL earlier this month. In his place, Colt McCoy will be under center after he missed last week’s 19-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a concussion.

