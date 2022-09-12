NFL Betting 2022: Week 2 spread Picks to bet before lines move | NFL and NCAA Betting Picks

• Jaguars Show Promise: Take Jacksonville (+4) against the Indianapolis Colts when considering the humid weather and what Trevor Lawrence proved capable of with his new receiving group.

• Bet on Bills to Remain Unstoppable: Buffalo dominated the Rams in Week 1, and the team (-9.5) should be able to do the same against the Titans in Week 2.

• Vikings Capable of Overpowering Eagles: Minnesota stymied Green Bay in Week 1 and looks plenty capable of doing the same (+3) in Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jacksonville Jaguars (+4) vs. Indianapolis Colts

• The Jaguars came back and nearly beat a much-improved Commanders team in Week 1. Indianapolis’ offense, meanwhile, got a ridiculous effort from Jonathan Taylor and still couldn’t beat the Texans in Week 1. The Colts will now travel to Jacksonville , where it will be hot (85 degrees) and humid (60% chance of rain). Winning by more than a field goal doesn’t seem like it will be a common occurrence for Indianapolis this season.

• Trevor Lawrence started to come alive in the second half against the Commanders, finding a groove with his newly acquired wide receivers. We’ve already seen this Colts team struggle in Jacksonville when they lost in Week 18 with a playoff berth on the line.

• One reason to be wary is that a Jonathan Taylor bludgeoning, which everyone expected to happen last year, could actually happen this time around.

Teaser: Green Bay Packers (-2.5) vs. Chicago Bears & Carolina Panthers (+8.5) @ New York Giants

• This is the standard Wong teaser, where you can tease both of these through the key numbers of 3 and 7.

• The Packers haven’t lost a game to the Bears since 2018, and while they looked horrible in the opener yet again this year, being able to get them to basically win the game at home against their biggest Rival is a gift.