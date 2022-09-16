NFL Betting 2022: Top Anytime TD Props | NFL and NCAA Betting Picks

• Bet Raiders WR Davante Adams Anytime TD (-125 Caesars): No Cardinals DB earned a coverage grade higher than 57.4.

• Bet Packers WR Allen Lazard Anytime TD (+200 DraftKings): After miserable Week 1, Aaron Rodgers will lean on his most trusted target.

• Bet Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Anytime TD (+175 Caesars): WR1 McLaurin led Washington in passing-down snaps scored in Week 1.

If Readers have played Fantasy football, they know the name of the game is to find favorable matchups that put their players in an excellent position to score touchdowns.

The same applies to betting Any Time Touchdown or First Touchdown Scorer prop bets.

As we look across the NFL in Week 2, there are five games with totals of 47 or more. And with a bit of data now to work with thanks to Week 1, Let’s find some profitable Anytime TD betting opportunities.

Bet: Raiders WR Davante Adams Anytime TD, first TD, 2+ TDs (-125, +460, +430 on Caesars)

• Cardinals’ coverage woes: The visiting Arizona Cardinals were trounced in Week 1, giving up 44 points to the Kansas City Chiefs. No Cardinal playing more than 20 coverage snaps posted a coverage grade higher than 57.4 (safety Budda Baker), and now they must contend with Adams.

• Dominant Davante: Betting the first touchdown of the game leaves plenty up to chance, but with the Raiders’ new star receiver, this should almost be a foregone conclusion.He is going to score a touchdown, if not multiple touchdowns, and quite possibly the first of a potential shootout.

Bet: Packers WR Allen Lazard Anytime TD (+200 DraftKings)

• Rodgers-Lazard trust factor: We all saw Packers QB Aaron Rodgers throwing a great pass downfield to Rookie WR Christian Watson, resulting in a drop. Lazard returned to practice this week and should suit up in a game where the Packers are a double-digit favorite. Rodgers has gone on record numerous times in discussing how much the quarterback trusts Lazard. After last week’s blunder, this Confluence of events makes this +200 bet an easy one to make.

Bet: Bears QB Justin Fields Anytime TD (+400 DK)

• Soldier Fields: The Bears’ Week 1 Matchup vs. the San Francisco 49ers had arguably among the worst field conditions of any game in recent memory. Still, we saw Justin Fields has seven carries compared to eight completions. With better conditions expected, Fields will target TE Cole Kmet more frequently. But with Bears WR1 Darnell Mooney likely often matching up opposite Packers top CB Jaire Alexander, Fields must make things happen on his own. Averaging nearly 40 rushing yards per start in 2021 and posting seven attempts in Week 1his +400 odds to score is a great bet.

Bet: Rams WR Allen Robinson Anytime TD, first TD (+130, +750 DK)

• A-Rob assimilating: Going up against a stout Buffalo Bills defense in Week 1, newcomer Allen Robinson was almost invisible, catching a single pass for 12 yards. Robinson was on the field for 49 passing play snaps, running a route on 48. He’s in a perfect rebound spot in Week 2 against Falcons CBs AJ Terrell, Casey Heyward Jr. Both were good in 2021 but posted a Week 1 coverage grade in the 50s, with Terrell allowing two touchdowns.

It’s just a matter of time before Robinson gets more involved, and even a +750 First Touchdown Scorer isn’t a bad dart throw.

Bet: Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Anytime TD (+175 Caesars)

McLaurin’s szn: Commanders QB Carson Wentz threw four touchdowns in Week 1, including one to WR Terry McLaurin, who otherwise didn’t get as much action as one would anticipate, with only two catches for 58 yards on three looks. Yet, fellow WRs Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson emerging, this only helps McLaurin.

Lions CB duo: Featuring Jeffrey Okudah, who comes off a 2021 Achilles injury, and Amani Oruwariye, who allowed five receptions for 69 yards — accounting for more than 28% of the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 1 passing yards — Detroit will have its hands full with McLaurin. Playing Washington’s most passing-down snaps in Week 1, he’ll earn more involvement from Wentz Sunday.

— PFF contributor Richard Janvrin