NFL assigns officiating crews for the Wild Card Playoffs

Football Zebras learned the referees assigned for the Wild Card Playoffs and we are working to confirm the full crews. This is the third year of the expanded playoff system that now features six Wild Card Playoff games.

In 2020, the NFL moved to five alternates for the early postseason rounds, which will continue this season. The alternate officials are a referee, an umpire, a line of scrimmage official (down judge or line judge), a deep wing official (field judge or side judge), and a back judge. Officials who have alternate assignments are still eligible for an on-field assignment in the Divisional Playoffs.

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, Jan. 14

NFC Wild Card: Seahawks at 49ers, 4:30 p.m Fox

Alex Kemp is the referee, who is in his 9th season and 5th as referee. This is Kemp’s 5th postseason assignment; all 5 have been Wild Card Playoff games.

AFC Wild Card: Chargers at Jaguars, 8:15 p.m NBC Peacock

Shawn Smith is the referee, who is in his 8th season and 5th as referee. This is Smith’s 7th postseason assignment, including 5 Wild Card Playoffs, a Divisional Playoff, and a Conference Championship.

Sunday, Jan. 15

AFC Wild Card: Dolphins at Bills, 1:00 p.m CBS Para+

Brad Allen is the referee, who is in his 9th season. This is Allen’s 5th postseason assignment, including 4 Wild Card Playoffs and a Divisional Playoff. Allen was hired directly to the referee position from the ACC in 2014.

NFC Wild Card: Giants at Vikings, 4:30 p.m Fox

Adrian Hill is the referee, who is in his 13th season and 4th as referee. This is Hill’s 4th postseason assignment, and his first as a referee. His first three assignments, 2 Wild Card Playoffs and a Divisional Playoff, were at deep wing positions (field judge and side judge).

AFC Wild Card: Ravens at Bengals, 8:15 p.m NBC Peacock

Clay Martin is the referee, who is in his 8th season and 5th as referee. This is Martin’s 4th postseason assignment, including 3 Wild Card Playoffs and a Divisional Playoff.

Monday, Jan. 16

NFC Wild Card: Cowboys at Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m ABC ESPN ESPN2 ESPN+

Craig Wrolstad is the referee, who is in his 20th season and 9th as referee. This is his 13th postseason assignment, including 6 Wild Card Playoffs, 4 Divisional Playoffs, 2 Conference Championships, and Super Bowl XLVII. His Super Bowl assignment was as a field judge.