NFL approves funding for Jones’s AT&T Stadium renovations; timeline and what to expect ✭ Inside The Star

At the NFL’s annual winter meeting held in December, NFL owners approved the Cowboys’ plan to make $295 million worth of improvements to AT&T Stadium over the coming years. Not many details have been disclosed related to the acquisition or allocation of the funds, but the official website of AT&T Stadium says that the project is being funded privately by the Jones Family.

It was previously reported that the organization might use a “visiting team share” waiver request and ask for a waiver to the NFL’s $600 million debt limit in order to cover the costs of renovating AT&T Stadium. It is unclear whether or not those specific requests were approved.

The publicly released AT&T Stadium Reinvestment Plan