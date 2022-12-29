NFL appeals officers reduce Discipline for Randy Gregory, Oday Aboushi after postgame altercation

The NFL Originally announced that Denver Broncos outside linebacker Randy Gregory and Los Angeles Rams Offensive lineman Oday Aboushi had been suspended one game without pay for their roles in a postgame fight after their game on Christmas Day. Both players appealed, and the suspensions were lifted and reduced to fines on Tuesday. Gregory was fined $50,000 for Gregory and Aboushi was fined $12,000.

The altercation occurred as players met to exchange handshakes after the Rams’ 51-14 win at SoFi Stadium. Here is a look at what went down after the Week 16 game:

It looked like Gregory hit Aboushi in the helmet, appearing to upset Aboushi and causing him to retaliate with a shove. They were then separated.

Afterwards, Gregory admitted to hitting Aboushi. “If you want to know if I hit him in the mouth, I did,” he said (via 9News). “And I got one back.”

On Monday evening, Gregory released a statement apologizing for his actions (via NFL Media):

“Dear Broncos country, I would like to thank my amazing teammates, staff, and fans who have supported me throughout this frustrating season. I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize for my actions yesterday. The game was full of emotion and disappointment , and was not a reflection of my character. My goal is to finish out this season strong, play with pride and be part of the solution and not the problem going forward. Thank you.”

NFL VP of football operations Jon Runyan wrote a letter to Gregory and Aboushi warning them of the injury their actions could have caused and explaining how it is not in line with what is expected of them from the league.

“As you were walking toward a group of teammates, coaches, and media, you both stopped and swung at each other’s head and/or neck,” the letter stated (via NFL.com). “Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional.”

The NFL released a statement via Twitter: Appeals officers Derrick Brooks and James Thrash, jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA, have reduced the Discipline assessed to Randy Gregory and Oday Aboushi, respectively, from one-game suspensions to fines of $50,000 for Gregory and $12,000 for Aboushi.