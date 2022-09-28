NFL announces when Eagles, others will debut new alternate helmets

The NFL released the full 2022 alternate helmet schedule for teams Sporting new tweaked looks this season, which means at long last we know when we’ll see the Eagles wearing their new black buckets.

Surprisingly the Eagles are waiting until Week 12, a home game on Sunday Night Football against the Packers, to break out their new look. Only the Cowboys, who are waiting until Week 17 (?), are waiting longer – although the Cowboys also have a throwback helmet that they’re unveiling in Week 12:

The Eagles will also wear the black helmets in Week 16, a Christmas Eve Game of the Week-time slot road game against those Cowboys, and in Week 18, the final game of the regular season at home against the Giants.

The Eagles have historically smoked the Giants when wearing their black uniforms, so I like that choice. Wearing them against the Cowboys on Christmas Eve is a great and bold decision. And doing a proper unveiling at home, at night, against a Premiere NFC opponent is also excellent. Overall very good game selections here from the Birds.

Of course, the black helmets are just an appetizer for what’s to come next season when the Eagles have promised a return to their beloved Kelly green – both on the helmets and on the jerseys.

Jeffrey Lurie detailed the Kelly green return, and why it took so long, this past spring at the owners’ meetings:

“‘I’m here to announce that beginning in the 2023 season, we’re going to have the Kelly green, classic Eagles jersey and matching helmet and do it the right way,’ Lurie said at the NFL owners meetings. ‘It’s what our fans have wanted, it’s what we’ve wanted and we’re going to be able to introduce that for that season.

“[…]

“‘We really want to be able to have Kelly green jerseys at times and to make it look really right, you need to have matching helmets.'”

The Eagles look extremely cool when they go all-black, so this’ll be fun. But the real entertainment starts next year – hopefully with a Super Bowl to defend.