NFL Announces Teams For 2023 International Games

SALT LAKE CITY – The National Football League announced the group of teams that will play internationally during the 2023 regular season.

2023 NFL International Games

The NFL announced the Franchises and locations they’ll be playing Overseas on Thursday, January 19.

The 2023 NFL International Games will feature the following organizations:

Buffalo Bills

Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs

New England Patriots

The 2023 NFL International Games designated teams! 🏈🌍 pic.twitter.com/zfQoUdNrxk — NFL (@NFL) January 19, 2023

In 2022, the Jaguars, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, and Arizona Cardinals played overseas.

Unlike the 2022 season, where the league played games in London, Munich, and Mexico City, the 2023 international series will only be played in England and Germany.

The Titans, Bills, and Jaguars will play in London.

“London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — the only purpose-built NFL stadium outside of the US — will once again host two international games, with the Bills and Titans heading to the capital,” the NFL shared in a statement. “The Jaguars will return to their home away from home, Wembley Stadium, as part of their multi-year commitment to playing in the UK.”

The Patriots and Chiefs will face off in Germany.

Chiefs’ HC Andy Reid, asked today for his thoughts on playing a game next season in Germany: “I look forward to getting a bratwurst.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2023

“The 2023 season will also see the Chiefs and Patriots both play regular season games in Germany, with destination cities to be announced later this year. The NFL previously confirmed that Munich and Frankfurt will stage games in Germany over the next four years,” the league continued. “The Chiefs and Patriots are part of the NFL’s International Home Marketing Area (IHMA) program, which sees teams secure international marketing rights in countries beyond the US, with both sides having been awarded rights in Germany.”

Following the league’s announcement, each team shared their excitement on social media.

Buffalo Bills

“We’re heading to London next season!” the Bills tweeted.

Tennessee Titans

“London is calling!” the Titans posted on Twitter.

Jacksonville Jaguars

“It was ALWAYS Wembley!,” the Jaguars tweeted via their UK Twitter account. “After a record breaking game in 2022, we can’t wait to return to @wembleystadium later this year!”

It was ALWAYS Wembley! 💯🇬🇧 After a record breaking game in 2022, we can’t wait to return to @wembleystadium later this year! For more information and to register your interest in tickets, opposition and news click the link below! LET’S GO @NFLUK #DUUUVAL | #IWATJ — Jaguars UK (@JaguarsUK) January 19, 2023

Kansas City Chiefs

“Chiefs Kingdom has no borders. See you soon, Germany!” the Chiefs posted on Twitter.

🇺🇸 Chiefs Kingdom has no borders. See you soon, Germany! 🇩🇪 Das Chiefs Kingdom knows no borders. Bis Bald in Deutschland! pic.twitter.com/TAZE1h7y9M — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 19, 2023

New England Patriots

“The Patriots are coming to Germany,” the Patriots tweeted.

The Patriots are coming to Germany 🇩🇪 New England has been selected as an international designated team in 2023: https://t.co/h2YX2FHoGP — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 19, 2023

More details and the full NFL schedule are projected to be released in May.

