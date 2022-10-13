NFL Announces Schedule Change for Possible Seahawks-Mariners Conflict

Some football fans may be slightly traumatized by the back-and-forth of Aaron Judge cut-ins during college football Saturdays. And now with the MLB Playoffs in full swing, Seattle faced a predicament with the Mariners possibly playing on Sunday, in conflict with the NFL.

But never fear Seahawks fans. If the Mariners push their American League Division Series Showdown against the Astros to Game 4, the Seahawks kickoff will be delayed by roughly 90 minutes.

The Seahawks said kickoff would be at 2:30 pm PT if Game 4 does occur. However, if the Mariners do not extend the series, kickoff against the Cardinals will remain at 1:05 pm PT.

Houston just narrowly topped Seattle during Game 1 on Tuesday night, winning 8–7 after nine innings. Game 2 is scheduled for Thursday at 3:37 pm ET and Game 3 will be Saturday at 4:07 pm ET.

Lumen Field and T-Mobile Park are side-by-side, and according to the Associated Press, there are stipulations within the city for full-stadium events beginning at the same time. The Mariners have the priority because they are in the playoffs.

This marks the Mariners’ first postseason trip since 2001.

