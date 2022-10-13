NFL Announces Schedule Change for Possible Seahawks-Mariners Conflict

Some football fans may be slightly traumatized by the back-and-forth of Aaron Judge cut-ins during college football Saturdays. And now with the MLB Playoffs in full swing, Seattle faced a predicament with the Mariners possibly playing on Sunday, in conflict with the NFL.

But never fear Seahawks fans. If the Mariners push their American League Division Series Showdown against the Astros to Game 4, the Seahawks kickoff will be delayed by roughly 90 minutes.

The Seahawks said kickoff would be at 2:30 pm PT if Game 4 does occur. However, if the Mariners do not extend the series, kickoff against the Cardinals will remain at 1:05 pm PT.

