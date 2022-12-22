NFL announces new provider for Sunday Ticket as part of $2.5 billion partnership

NFL Sunday Ticket is coming to YouTube. The league announced a multi-year agreement with Google on Thursday.

“We’re excited to bring NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels and Usher in a new era of how fans across the United States access, watch and follow the NFL,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “For a number of years we have been focused on increased digital distribution of our games and this strategic partnership is yet another example of us looking towards the future and building the next generation of NFL fans.”

Starting in the 2023 season, Sunday Ticket will be available as an add-on package on YouTube TV and standalone a-la-carte on YouTube Primetime Channels.

According to The New York Times, the NFL will be receiving $2.5 billion per year from Google, $1 billion more than it currently receives from DirecTV. Based on Subscriptions and other benchmarks, the league could receive additional payments from Google.

“YouTube has long been a home for football fans, whether they’re streaming live games, keeping up with their home team, or watching the best plays in highlights,” said Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube. “Through this expanded partnership with the NFL, viewers will now also be able to experience the game they love in compelling and innovative ways through YouTube TV or YouTube Primetime Channels. We’re excited to continue our work with the NFL to make YouTube a great place for sports lovers everywhere.”

Increased accessibility via YouTube is expected to lead to more Sunday Ticket Subscriptions for those wishing to see out-of-market games.

“As the ways fans enjoy NFL football evolve in a changing media landscape, partnerships with innovators like YouTube will ensure that more games are available to more fans,” said Robert Kraft, Owner of the New England Patriots and Chairman of the NFL’s Media Committee. “This partnership will grow our game for future generations and allow them to follow their favorite sport.”

Google and the NFL were already partnered in bringing NFL Network and NFL RedZone to YouTubeTV subscribers. The new partnership extends that arrangement.