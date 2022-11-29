NFL announces Athletes selected for ‘2023 International Player Pathway’ program

The National Football League announced the names today of the 11 athletes, from five countries, selected for the “International Player Pathway” (IPP) program for 2023.

Established in 2017, the IPP program aims to provide elite international Athletes with the opportunity to compete at the NFL level, improve their skills, and ultimately work to earn a spot on an NFL roster.

Since its inception 26 international players have been allocated to NFL rosters. There are currently 16 IPP Athletes on NFL rosters, with three of these on their team’s active roster: Jordan Mailata (Australia) Philadelphia Eagles, Efe Obada (UK) Washington Commanders and Jakob Johnson (Germany) Las Vegas Raiders.

This year saw the NFL host an International Combine in England on Oct. 4 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with 38 players from 13 countries participating.

Players will begin training in the United States in January for 10 weeks and will have the opportunity to showcase their talents to NFL club Scouts throughout March. The goal is for Athletes to be selected for allocation to an NFL practice Squad or sign as a free agent for next season through the IPP program following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Chosen at random, a minimum of one of the NFL’s eight divisions will receive the international players selected for the 2023 program should they not be signed to free agent contracts. At the conclusion of training camp, each player will be eligible for an international player practice squad exemption with his assigned team. This Grants the assigned team an extra practice Squad member. Under certain parameters, players can also be elevated to the active roster during the regular season.

“The International Player Pathway program is an important part of our continued focus on growing the game globally and creating a pathway for international Athletes to play in the NFL,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business, Major Events & International, NFL. “We are delighted to see the impact this program is having on football development outside of the USA and are excited to see these Talented Athletes from across the world competing for a future spot on an NFL roster.”