NFL Announces 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Competition Events

CINCINNATI — The 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Competition is set!

The Pro Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and airs on ESPN/ABC. It will not be a traditional game this year, but instead a series of mini-competitions between the AFC and NFC.

Peyton Manning is the AFC Coach while his brother, Eli Manning, is the NFC Coach alongside DeMarcus Ware as defensive coordinator.

Check out the events players will compete in that day, courtesy of Tom Pelissero.

• Best Catch: On Sunday, the top vote-getters from each conference will compete head-to-head, as they perform in front of a panel of celebrity judges. The pass-catcher who accumulates the highest score from the Judges will be determined the winner.

• Gridiron Gauntlet: A side-by-side relay race showcasing strength, speed, and agility, six players from each conference will compete to see who finishes first and wins three points for his team. The four-part Gauntlet, each segment 40 yards in length, includes a series of Breakaway walls, a section of climbing over walls and under tables, a tire run, and a blocking sled carrying a Legend Coach across the finish line.

• Kick Tac Toe: Each team’s kicker, punter, and long snapper compete in a Giant Tic-Tac-Toe competition to showcase their respective skills. The first team to complete a connecting line of three squares or hit five squares in total will be declared the Winner and earn three points for its conference.

• Move The Chains: Four teams (two teams from each conference) will compete side by side in a Weighted wall pull that will showcase their strength, speed, and ingenuity. Each team of five players is responsible for pulling a wall, loaded up with heavy weights, 10 yards as quickly as possible using first-down chains. The Winner of the best-of-three playoff will earn three points for their conference.

Cincinnati and Baltimore run it back in the Wild Card round on Sunday at 8:15 pm ET. The game is available on NBC via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow and Bengals Carrying Regular Season Momentum Into Playoffs: ‘Still A Lot of Room To Improve’

By The Numbers: Bengals Notch Impressive Marks During Finale Win Over Baltimore

Bengals Open As Nearly Touchdown Betting Favorites Against Baltimore

NFL Announces Date and Time for Bengals’ Playoff Matchup Against Ravens

Joe Burrow on Winning Championships: ‘The Window is My Whole Career, Our Window is Always Open

Ja’Marr Chase Hits Receiving Yard Milestone in Bengals’ Regular Season Finale

Playoff Picture: AFC Field Set As Bengals Lock Into No. 3 Seeds

Watch: Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor, Bengals Celebrate AFC North Title

Tyler Boyd Calls Out Bart Scott, Hamlin Family Wants Tee Higgins Criticism To Stop

Former Bengals Quarterback Andy Dalton, NFL Stars Donate To Damar Hamlin’s Charity

Aaron Rodgers: ‘Zac Taylor Deserves A Lot Of Credit’ In Damar Hamlin Situation

Tee Higgins Tweets Support For Damar Hamlin; ESPN’s Bart Scott Criticizes Higgins For Hit On Safety

Look: All 32 NFL Teams Change Social Media Profile Pictures In Support Of Damar Hamlin

NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Shows Support For Damar Hamlin After Breaking Cavaliers’ Franchise Points Record

—–

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok