NFL Announces 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Competition Events

CINCINNATI — The 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Competition is set!

The Pro Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and airs on ESPN/ABC. It will not be a traditional game this year, but instead a series of mini-competitions between the AFC and NFC.

Peyton Manning is the AFC Coach while his brother, Eli Manning, is the NFC Coach alongside DeMarcus Ware as defensive coordinator.

Check out the events players will compete in that day, courtesy of Tom Pelissero.

