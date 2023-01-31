NFL Announces 2023 Franchise Tag Figures

On Monday, the NFL informed teams that the 2023 salary cap would be a league-record $224.8 million per franchise. Each team was also informed of what the franchise tag salaries would be for each position.

Quarterback = $32,416,000

Running Back = $10,091,000

Wide Receiver = $19,743,000

Tight End = $11,345,000

O-Line = $18,244,000

Defensive End = $19,727,000

Defensive Tackle = $18,937,000

Linebacker = $20,926,000

Cornerback = $18,140,000

Safety = $14,460,000

Kicker/Punter = $5,393,000

Teams can apply the franchise tag beginning on February 21. The deadline to apply the tag is on March 7.

It’s extremely unlikely that the New Orleans Saints use a franchise tag on any of their pending free agents. They’ve only used it three times in franchise history. Once on QB Drew Brees (2012), another time on TE Jimmy Graham (2014), and most recently on S Marcus Williams in 2021.

The notable unrestricted free agents for New Orleans are LB Kaden Elliss, DE Marcus Davenport, DT David Onyemata, DT Shy Tuttle, DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, DT Kentavius ​​Street, QB Andy Dalton, and defensive backs Bradley Roby and PJ Williams.

Elliss should be a high priority for the Saints to re-sign. Spotrac.com estimates his next contract at approximately $5.1 million per season, so if he’s back it won’t be on a franchise tag. Onyemata’s next deal is estimated to be a little over $9 million/year, but he’ll likely only be back with New Orleans on a team-friendly deal.

September 21, 2021; Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) is chased down by New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92).

Davenport will likely command big money on the open market. Spotrac.com estimates that his deal could be around $23.2 million/year. Given his poor production and the Saints cap issues and depth at the position, it would be a major surprise if he were re-signed or tagged.

Free agency officially begins on March 15, the first day of the NFL new year.

