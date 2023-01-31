NFL Announces 2023 Franchise Tag Figures

On Monday, the NFL informed teams that the 2023 salary cap would be a league-record $224.8 million per franchise. Each team was also informed of what the franchise tag salaries would be for each position.

Quarterback = $32,416,000

Running Back = $10,091,000

Wide Receiver = $19,743,000

Tight End = $11,345,000

O-Line = $18,244,000

Defensive End = $19,727,000

Defensive Tackle = $18,937,000

Linebacker = $20,926,000

Cornerback = $18,140,000

Safety = $14,460,000

Kicker/Punter = $5,393,000

Teams can apply the franchise tag beginning on February 21. The deadline to apply the tag is on March 7.

