NFL and Rec Room partner up for virtual fan experience

Rec Room avatars in NFL gear.

You can now dress your Rec Room avatar in NFL gear.

Rec Room, a free-to-play VR MMO game, partnered up with the NFL to provide football fans with additional means to bond and socialize over their hobby online. Players are now able to acquire officially licensed Hoodies and hats representing each of the league’s 32 teams at the new NFL pop-up shop in the game. A new photo booth also provides an NFL-themed space for players to hang out in.

