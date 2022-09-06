NFL Analytics Expert has the Las Vegas Raiders Missing the Playoffs in 2022

Every year, NFL Analytics expert Cynthia Frelund runs a series of simulations to project the win-total of every NFL team, and this year, she has no love for the Las Vegas Raiders.

In her latest results, she has the Raiders projecting a total of 8.7 wins for the 2022 season, with a ceiling of 9.6 wins and a floor of 5.0 wins.

With that win-total projections, the Raiders are projected to miss the Playoffs this season.

“The AFC West is the most stacked division this season, and the Raiders have a Brutal schedule that includes only playing at home once in a five-game stretch between Weeks 8 and 12. Fun Fantasy note: Derek Carr is my QB11 Entering the season ,” said Frelund.

