NFL Analytics Expert has the Las Vegas Raiders Missing the Playoffs in 2022

Every year, NFL Analytics expert Cynthia Frelund runs a series of simulations to project the win-total of every NFL team, and this year, she has no love for the Las Vegas Raiders.

In her latest results, she has the Raiders projecting a total of 8.7 wins for the 2022 season, with a ceiling of 9.6 wins and a floor of 5.0 wins.

With that win-total projections, the Raiders are projected to miss the Playoffs this season.

“The AFC West is the most stacked division this season, and the Raiders have a Brutal schedule that includes only playing at home once in a five-game stretch between Weeks 8 and 12. Fun Fantasy note: Derek Carr is my QB11 Entering the season ,” said Frelund.

During the stretch, the Raiders travel to take on the New Orleans Saints in week 8, the Jacksonville Jaguars the following week, return home for the Indianapolis Colts, and then travel to Denver to take on the Broncos and finish off the road trip against the Seattle Seahawks.

Her data was compared to this season’s personnel, schemes and matchups. She ran over 1,000,000 runs of every single regular-season game, which equaled 272,000,000 total games “played.”

The Raiders are loaded with Offensive weapons and a much improved defense that finished the season 10-7 and reached the playoffs.

It’s a new season with a whole new coaching staff that signed and traded for key additions to improve this team and compete for playoff contention in a tough division.

Frelund has the Kansas City Chiefs repeating as the AFC West champions, and Divisional rivals Los Angeles Chargers and Broncos making the Playoffs as projected Wildcards.

While the analytics may be backed up with data from various statistical databases, nobody knows what the future may hold for the Raiders and the rest of the NFL teams.

“The AFC West is improved but the Raiders are exponentially better. On the last night of the regular season, I believe the Raiders beat the Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, go 12-5 and win the AFC West,” said SI’s Raider Maven editor/publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr..

The Raiders open up the regular season this Sunday on Sept. 11, against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Cal.

