NFL Analyst Says One Trade Is Likely If Browns Lose Monday

The Cleveland Browns have been the talk of NFL analysts since March when the team traded for Deshaun Watson.

Admittedly, the season that started out 2-1 has taken a disappointing turn with four straight losses.

The Browns, now 2-5, face the 4-3 Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night in a key Divisional Matchup that could shape the AFC North’s trajectory for the rest of the season.

Why is that?

Because at least one NFL Analyst thinks the Browns, if they fall to 2-6, could make at least one trade on Tuesday.

That trade would involve Kareem Hunt.

What Mike Florio Said

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk has mixed feelings about having a two-back committee running system.

He seems to think it could lead to someone being underutilized.

However, he is quick to point out the flip side.

If Nick Chubb gets hurt, the Browns have a very capable back in Hunt to immediately come in and carry the load.

Regardless, he thinks a Browns loss on MNF leads to a Hunt trade the next day.

Hunt Probably Won’t Be Back In 2023

The other point that makes Hunt a little more trade-worthy is the fact that he is in the last year of his contract, and the Browns have a lot of backs under contract.

They include Chubb and rookie Jerome Ford.

D’Ernest Johnson is also in Hunt’s situation, playing out a one-year deal.

One thing is for certain, Chubb does not want to see Hunt go.

He calls him a “great teammate” and says they have not discussed the trade possibilities.

Nick Chubb, on the possibility of Kareem Hunt being dealt before the trade deadline: #Browns pic.twitter.com/HWmut8JYE4 — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 27, 2022

The trade deadline is November 1, so no matter what happens on Monday night, the Browns will need to make a decision on Tuesday about Hunt’s future.