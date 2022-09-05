NFL Analyst Says Cowboys Set Up For ‘Disastrous’ Start

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 26: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

We’re only a few days away from the start of the 2022 NFL regular season.

One of the teams that some analysts are worried about heading into the season is the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys haven’t been to the NFC Championship Game since 1995 and they also haven’t won a playoff game since 2018.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine thinks that the Cowboys are one of several teams set up for a bad start to the season, even though there’s a lot to like about them.

“This is still a team that is likely looking at an 0-2 start, creating two high-pressure games to get back to .500 at the beginning of the season,” Ballentine writes.

The Cowboys start the season with matchups against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals. Both of those teams are Super Bowl contenders and look to be healthier.

As Ballentine also writes, the Cowboys will likely be without star receiver Michael Gallup for at least the first game and that could stretch into Week 2. They’ll also be without fellow receiver James Washington and tackle Tyron Smith.

After those two games, the Cowboys get the New York Giants and Washington Commanders, two teams that they should be able to beat.

They may get off to a bad start, but that doesn’t mean their season would be over.