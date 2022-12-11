NFL Analyst offers Brutal assessment of Brock Purdy

Most NFL fans had never heard of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy until recently.

If they recognized Purdy’s name, it’s likely because he was this year’s “Mr. Irrelevant,” the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

But now, the Fate of the 49ers rests in Purdy’s hands. That comes following an injury to starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and an injury earlier this season to then-starter Trey Lance.

So who is Purdy, the former Iowa State Cyclones quarterback who’s gone from afterthought to starter this season? NFL Films producer Greg Cosell broke down Purdy’s game on the “Ross Tucker Podcast” with a Brutal one-liner.

“Look, there’s a reason he was the last pick in the draft,” Cosell said (via NBC Sports Bay Area). “He’s one of those guys that has average arm strength. He tends to be streaky with his accuracy. He does move well, and he’s not physically imposing. So, he was not seen as a good prospect.”

“There’s a reason he was the last pick in the draft…”@GregCosell talking Brock Purdy is the latest @RossTuckerPod: pic.twitter.com/Q5RAzxJD2A — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) December 10, 2022

Before we go bashing seventh-round prospects, recall that some guy named Tom Brady went in the sixth round.

Yet Cosell, Nephew of the legendary broadcaster Howard Cosell, offered several positive reviews of Purdy’s performance after he threw for 210 yards and two touchdowns (with one interception) in a win against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13.

“I will say this: When he came in this game — and I saw it on TV and then I watched the tape — you could see that he was comfortable,” Cosell said. “It wasn’t too fast for him. He’s a timing, rhythm player.

“He’s one of these guys when he finds his rhythm, and you can see the confidence grow, he will turn it loose and make throws.”

Wait — Cosell wasn’t done praising Purdy.

“I also thought Purdy did a really good job last week in a difficult situation against a defense with the Dolphins that shows a lot of pressure looks and makes it difficult to know who’s coming,” Cosell said. “… I thought he made a couple of big third-down throws where he understood exactly what he was seeing.”

In all, the NFL Analyst ended up giving Purdy a fair assessment. He’s not a first-round Talent in terms of speed or arm strength, but he does a lot of things right. With the 49ers’ tough defense and talented skill position players such as running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Deebo Samuel around, Purdy might be enough to take the 49ers far in the postseason.

[NBC Sports Bay Area; photo from Kelley L. Cox/USA Today Sports]