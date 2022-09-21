NFL Analyst has a fascinating theory on why experts may have been wrong about the Colts

Many NFL experts expected the Indianapolis Colts to be a top team this season, but they haven’t looked like one through the first two weeks.

Entering this 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts were a frequent topic of discussion in NFL circles—for all the right reasons. Many expected Indy to be a contender. The Colts had proven they were capable of playing quality football last season and the team also had many star players from Jonathan Taylor to Shaquille Leonard. Add in the addition of guys like Matt Ryan, Stephon Gilmore, and Yannick Ngakoue, how could Indy not make noise this season?

Well, two weeks in, Indianapolis is making some noise but not the kind everyone was expecting. While the Colts are still a frequent topic of conversation in NFL circles, it’s now for all the wrong reasons. Indy has looked really bad to start the season. The team had a draw in Week 1 with the Houston Texans, then were blown out by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.

Those were games that people were penciling in as wins before the season, but, apparently, people were wrong about the Colts. Why is that? NFL Network’s Marc Ross has an interesting theory on why he thinks so many experts were wrong about Indianapolis.

Ross argues that the reason Indy was “overvalued” coming into the season is because the franchise has a lot of likable people. Ross said, “I think the Colts have just been overvalued for the Talent they have or don’t have because Frank Reich’s a likable guy, everybody loves him. GM Chris Ballard, everyone loves him. And Matt Ryan, in particular, everyone loves Matt Ryan. So it was this benefit of the doubt.”

Were the Colts overrated because of likable personalities?

Marc Ross did argue that Indianapolis does have some immensely talented players like Taylor and Leonard, and that the team shouldn’t be playing as bad as they currently are, but Ross also felt that Matt Ryan is well past his best days and that Indy as a whole was just being overrated.

It’s hard to push back on the idea that Indianapolis has a lot of media darlings, because it does. Ballard is occasionally criticized for not spending enough money each offseason, but overall, the Colts have many that are in the good graces of the National media. There’s rarely any nitpicking with coaches or players from Indy.

However, it’s not fair to say that is what necessarily led to the team being overrated. The Colts do have a talented team, but there are also some areas of concern like wide receiver and left tackle that were well covered before the season. Most people who were high on Indianapolis just felt that Indy’s strengths would be able to make up for the team’s weaknesses.

Unfortunately, Indy hasn’t displayed many strengths throughout the first two weeks. The Colts have been struggling in nearly every aspect of the game and that’s why the results have been what they are. However, Indy is only two games into a 17-game season, so there’s plenty of time to turn things around and remind everyone why the Colts entered the year with so much promise.