NFL Analyst Floats 1 Reason Coach Could Be Fired “Sooner Than Later”

On Saturday morning, NFL Analyst Mike Florio Suggested Carolina Panthers head Coach Matt Rhule could be fired in the next few weeks.

Florio didn’t actually report that, but he intimated that the Panthers would be making a move in the near future. They pointed to two coaches on the team’s staff that could take over if Rhule was fired.

He also pointed out two dates in which the Panthers could make the move if they wanted to. Florio even floated a reason to fire Rhule sooner rather than later.

Here’s what he said, via Pro Football Talk:

Here’s a reason to do it sooner than later. If Rhule lands a job in the coming NCAA hiring cycle, the Panthers would get a dollar-for-dollar credit as to any remaining buyout. If Tepper keeps Rhule until after the season, the college jobs might be filled.

It’s obviously just speculation at this point, but Rhule’s tenure with the Panthers hasn’t gone as planned.

Rhule is 11-26 over the past two-plus seasons and likely isn’t sniffing the Playoffs this year.