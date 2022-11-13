NFL Analyst Explains Why Patriots QB Mac Jones Has ‘Most At Stake’

The Patriots are in last place in the AFC East heading out of their bye week, and New England’s schedule will only get tougher in the second half of the season.

The Patriots hold a 5-4 record and much of the credit goes to the defense. Mac Jones has been inconsistent in his second year, which has created tension among fans who want to see Rookie Bailey Zappe get an extended run.

Since a poor showing against the Chicago Bears in Week 7, the discussion of a quarterback controversy had died down, but the problems with the offense continued to persist. All eyes have been on Jones to see if the Pro Bowl QB can improve his play, and the microscope will continue to be on the 24-year-old.

NFL Analyst Bucky Brooks examined five quarterbacks who have the “most at stake” in the second half of the season. Brooks listed Jones along with Aaron Rodgers, Geno Smith, Jimmy Garoppolo and Jared Goff.

“With Jones struggling through a sophomore slump and an ankle injury, New England has already taken an extended look at rookie fourth-rounder Bailey Zappe,” Brooks wrote Friday. “Jones is back in the starting lineup for now, but it appears that he’ll be fighting for his job down the stretch.

“After an impressive rookie campaign where he led the Patriots to the playoffs, Jones has been maddeningly inconsistent in 2022, with questionable decisions and errant throws dotting his lowlight reel. The second-year pro’s up-and-down performance has been attributed to some of the coaching changes and schematic adjustments, but Zappe’s success running the offense raises eyebrows when evaluating the incumbent starter. Maybe it is just a part of the growing process for the former No. 15 overall pick, but Jones’ disappointing play (SEE: 4:7 TD-to-INT ratio, 76.0 passer rating) has opened the door for a potential 2023 quarterback competition in Foxborough.”

Brooks isn’t wrong to highlight Jones’ struggles. The Patriots’ passing offense ranks 26th in DVOA and 25th in expected points per dropback. Jones is 27th in combined EPA and completion percentage over expected.