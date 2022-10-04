NFL Analyst Claims Vikings Have ‘Colossal Problem’ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Telegram NFL Analyst Matt Lombardo. His concern stems from Minnesota’s Offensive linea longstanding bane for the team dating back a decade. The Vikings Offensive trenches actually performed average-to-decent through three weeks, but Lombardo claims a regression loomed in Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints, a franchise with a wimpy pass rush thus far in 2022. The Vikings defeated the Saints 28-25, thanks to a game-winning field goal by kick Greg Joseph and a missed game-tying field goal from New Orleans’ Will Lutz. 78.1 LG — Ezra Cleveland: 62.7 C — Garrett Bradbury: 61.9 RG — Ed Ingram: 60.9 RT — Brian O’Neill: 73.8 While that’s not the 1993 Dallas Cowboys fivesome, the Vikings Offensive line has markedly improved from 2021 or any of the previous three years. The group ranks eighth in fewest sacks allowed and isn’t getting absolutely bullied, as was the case ad nauseam from 2018 to 2021. Minnesota’s Offensive trenches Stabilizing essentially boils down to the production from Bradbury at center and Ingram at right guard. Those two spots have served as the Vikings Scourge since quarterback Kirk Cousins arrived in town. If Bradbury and Ingram can be serviceable — or perhaps even good — the rest of the line is in good shape, particularly at RT and LT. Opposing defenses have pressured Cousins on 25.7% of dropbacks per Stathead, the 12th-most in the NFL. So, Lombardo may be onto something — the mere fact that the Vikings OL isn’t elite is not new — but it has time to jell. The Vikings take on the Chicago Bears in Minneapolis on Sunday. Dustin Baker is a political scientist who graduated from the University of Minnesota in 2007. Subscribe to his daily YouTube Channel, VikesNow. They hosts a podcast with Bryant McKinnie, which airs every Wednesday with Raun Sawh and Sally from Minneapolis. His Viking fandom dates back to 1996. Listed guilty pleasures: Peanut Butter Ice Cream, ‘The Sopranos,’ and The Doors (the band). Related Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Telegram Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.