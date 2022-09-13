NFL Analyst calls out Ex-Bears Coach after upset win over San Francisco 49ers

Take that, doubters.

This is the message NFL Analyst Kyle Brandt has for those who doubted the Chicago Bears coming into the 2022 season. He called out one particular doubter, who was the Bears Offensive Coordinator at one point.

“Take that, Mike Martz. Take that,” Brandt said on Good Morning Football. “Everyone who’s just been absolutely defiling them before they even play a game, let the games be played. They got Talented people and Talented coaches and they just Rocked the Niners in the second half and ran all over.”

Back in late August, the former Bears OC compared the offense to the Detroit Lions offense in 2008 that went winless and made them the fourth franchise in NFL history to do so.

Martz made an interesting point. The ’08 Lions had one Offensive Weapon in Calvin Johnson and a consistent 1,000-yard running back in Kevin Smith, but no one else to support them. Those two seemed like the doppelgängers for this year’s Darnell Mooney and David Montgomery, respectively.

The Lions also had a young, unproven quarterback with plenty of upside in Dan Orlovsky who had similar rookie year statistics as Justin Fields.

Nevertheless, the Bears already did one thing the 2008 Lions never did — win a game.

The offense was a highlight of the opening game against the 49ers. After going down 10 points early in the contest, the Bears’ offense scored 19 unanswered points to regain the lead and take the win.

According to Brandt, they beat the 49ers at their own game.

“They won against a Niners team in a game in the conditions that just lends itself to Niner football — run, push around, play defense.” Brandt said. “We got to play by Eddie Jackson! What’s up 2018? It’s great to see you again. This is the kind of things the Bears do. They make plays. They got some really Talented players.”

