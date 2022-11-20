NFL alum Chris Redman, Burning Barrel gives away Thanksgiving turkeys

Thanksgiving is less than a week away, and a former NFL player partnered with a local company to make sure those in need have a meal on Thursday. The team at Burning Barrel Skills Games spent Saturday morning at the Central Beer Depot on Central Avenue handing out more than 1000 turkeys.Former University of Louisville and NFL football player Chris Redman was there Distributing the Birds as well.”You know that’s part of the holiday spirit, I think, to do this for other people and try to help people out during tough times. That’s kinda what its all about and I think it really lifts People’s spirits. It definitely brings a Joy to your heart when you get a chance to see the looks on their faces,” Redman said. Organizers say the turkeys were gone in two hours.

Thanksgiving is less than a week away, and a former NFL player partnered with a local company to make sure those in need have a meal on Thursday.

The team at Burning Barrel Skills Games spent Saturday morning at the Central Beer Depot on Central Avenue handing out more than 1000 turkeys.

Former University of Louisville and NFL football player Chris Redman was there Distributing the Birds as well.

“You know that’s part of the holiday spirit, I think, to do this for other people and try to help people out during tough times. That’s kinda what its all about and I think it really lifts People’s spirits. It definitely brings a Joy to your heart when you get a chance to see the looks on their faces,” Redman said.

Organizers say the turkeys were gone in two hours.