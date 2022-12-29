NFL Absolutely Demolishes NBA in Christmas Day Ratings – OutKick

If there was any remaining doubt, the NFL is king of the sports ratings world.

This has been a growing trend in recent years, which accelerated as the NBA increasingly embraced left wing political messaging.

But the numbers from this Christmas are especially stark.

According to Ari Meirov, the Packers-Dolphins Matchup on Christmas Day reeled in a whopping 25.92 million viewers.

By contrast, the Bucks-Celtics game, which was the most viewed NBA contest, got just over six million viewers.

NFL and NBA viewership numbers from the Christmas games: NFL:

– Packers-Dolphins: 25.92M

– Broncos-Rams: 22.57M

– Bucs-Cardinals: 17.15M NBA:

– 76ers-Knicks: 4.04M

– Lakers-Mavericks: 4.33M

– Bucks-Celtics: 6.03M

– Grizzlies-Warriors: 4.70M

– Suns-Nuggets: 2.49M — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 28, 2022

The least watched games showed equally dramatic splits.

The NFL’s Buccaneers-Cardinals game still managed to bring in 17.15 million, with Suns-Nuggets getting just 2.49 million.

That is a total obliteration by the NFL.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 25: Defensive end JJ Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates a sack on quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Buccaneers defeated the Cardinals 19-16 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

NFL Dominance Remains Unchallenged

The shield continues to be the most desirable entertainment for a substantial portion of American television viewers.

Gambling interest, Fantasy interests, and less overt political messaging have all helped propel the NFL forward.

The NBA, meanwhile, relies heavily on star power and alienated huge numbers of fans with overtly woke politics.

While there are likely too many challenges for the NBA to ever catch up with the NFL, their political stance has made closing the gap all but impossible.

Christmas Day’s numbers showed that far from making progress, the NBA seems to be falling even further behind.