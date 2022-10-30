NFL 2022 Week 8 early inactives: Darren Waller out for Raiders

Getty Images

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 pm ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

The Raiders are going to be without tight end Darren Waller again this week.

Waller missed last week’s game with a hamstring injury, but raised hopes he would return by taking part in practice all week as a limited participant. The team put him on their inactive list in New Orleans on Sunday, however, and he will miss his second straight game.

The Raiders will have wide receiver Davante Adams, who missed two days of practice this week with an illness. The Saints will be missing wide receiver Jarvis Landry, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, and wide receiver Michael Thomas due to injuries.

Raiders at Saints

Raiders: TE Darren Waller, RB Brittain Brown, T Jackson Barton, DT Matthew Butler, DE Tashawn Bower

Saints: WR Jarvis Landry, CB Marshon Lattimore, WR Michael Thomas, OL Wyatt Davis, TE Adam Trautman, DL Carl Granderson

Bears at Cowboys

Bears: DB Lamar Jackson, TE Jake Tonges, T Larry Borom, WR Isaiah Coulter.

Cowboys: WR Noah Brown, LB Jabril Cox, RB Ezekiel Elliott, QB Will Grier, DL Trysten Hill, S Malik Hooker, DE Sam Williams

Patriots at Jets

Patriots: C David Andrews, DT Christian Barmore, S Kyle Dugger, DT Sam Roberts, RB Kevin Harris, CB Shaun Wade

Jets: QB Joe Flacco, QB Chris Streveler, WR Corey Davis, DE Jermaine Johnson, CB Bryce Hall, S Tony Adams, RB Zonovan Knight

Cardinals at Vikings

Cardinals: RB James Conner, T DJ Humphries, OL Max Garcia, C Rodney Hudson, LB Dennis Gardeck, CB Christian Matthew, QB Trace McSorley

Vikings: DL Jonathan Bullard, OL Chris Reed, T Vederian Lowe, DL Esezi Otomewo, LB Luiji Vilain, LB Benton Whitley

Panthers at Falcons

Panthers: WR Rashard Higgins, RB Chuba Hubbard, LB Arron Mosby, DT Daviyon Nixon, T Larnel Coleman

Falcons: CB AJ Terrell, S Jaylinn Hawkins, TE Anthony Firkser, LB Nathan Landman, LB Quinton Bell, OL Chuma Edoga, DL Matt Dickerson

Dolphins at Lions

Dolphins: RB Myles Gaskin, WR Erik Ezukanma, QB Skylar Thompson, S Eric Rowe, WR River Cracraft

Lions: S DeShon Elliott, DE Charles Harris, CB Mike Hughes, CB Chase Lucas, S Ifeatu Melifonwu, T Matt Nelson, DL Michael Brockers

Steelers at Eagles

Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, K Chris Boswell, CB Josh Jackson, CB Levi Wallace, G Kendrick Green, LB Mark Robinson, DT Larry Ogunjobi

Eagles: QB Ian Book, CB Josh Jobe, S Reed Blankenship, RB Trey Sermon, G Josh Sills