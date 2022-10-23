NFL 2022 Week 7 early inactives: Ronnie Stanley, Jadeveon Clowney active in Baltimore
USA Today Sports
Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 pm ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.
The Ravens added left tackle Ronnie Stanley to their injury report on Saturday because of an illness and gave him a questionable designation for Sunday. Stanley is feeling well enough to play, however, and he avoided the inactive list for their home game against the Browns.
Tight end Mark Andrews, wide receiver Rashod Bateman, linebacker Justin Houston, tackle Morgan Moses, and cornerback Marcus Peters are also active after being listed as questionable.
One of the players that Stanley may be blocking on Sunday is defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. Clowney has missed three of the last four games with an ankle injury, but he will play this week.
Browns at Ravens
Browns: QB Kellen Mond, WR Anthony Schwartz, CB Denzel Ward, T Joe Haeg, T Chris Hubbard, G Wyatt Teller, DE Isaac Rochell
Ravens: CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, WR Tylan Wallace, RB Mike Davis, LB AJ Klein, G Ben Cleveland
Falcons at Bengals
Falcons: CB Dee Alford, LB Quinton Bell, OL Chuma Edoga, TE Anthony Firkser, DL Matt Dickerson
Bengals: WR Stanley Morgan, LB Logan Wilson, DT Josh Tupou, T D’Ante Smith, G Jackson Carman, DE Jeff Gunter
Colts at Titans
Colts: WR Keke Coutee, DE Kwity Paye, LB Shaquille Leonard, LB JoJo Domann, QB Nick Foles, C Wesley French, DT Eric Johnson
Titans: WR Kyle Philips, G Nate Davis, LB Zach Cunnigham, LB Joe Jones, DB Ugo Amadi, DL Sam Okuayinonu, FB Tory Carter
Buccaneers at Panthers
Buccaneers: QB Kyle Trask, WR Julio Jones, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, CB Carlton Davis, OL Fred Johnson, TE Cameron Brate, DL Akiem Hicks
Panthers: LB Chandler Wooten, DE Henry Anderson, DT Matt Ioannidis, QB Baker Mayfield, CB Jaycee Horn
Giants at Jaguars
Giants: WR Kenny Golladay, WR Kadarius Toney, CB Cor’Dale Flott, DB Jason Pinnock, LB Austin Calitro, LB Oshane Ximines
Jaguars: RB Snoop Conner, CB Shaquill Griffin, S Tyree Gillespie, WR Jamal Agnew, DL Adam Gotsis
Lions at Cowboys
Lions: RB D’Andre Swift, DE Charles Harris, DL Michael Brockers, CB Will Harris, S Ifeatu Melifonwu, OL Matt Nelson, DL Demetrius Taylor
Cowboys: LB Jabril Cox, QB Will Grier, CB Nahshon Wright, S Markquese Bell, LB Devin Harper, DT Neville Gallimore
Packers at Commanders
Packers: WR Christian Watson, LB Jonathan Garvin, T David Bakhtiari, T Luke Tenuta, DL Jonathan Ford
Commanders: WR Jahan Dotson, CB William Jackson III, QB Sam Howell, S Percy Butler, RB Jonathan Williams, T Sam Cosmi, TE Logan Thomas.