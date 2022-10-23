NFL 2022 Week 7 early inactives: Ronnie Stanley, Jadeveon Clowney active in Baltimore

USA Today Sports

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 pm ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

The Ravens added left tackle Ronnie Stanley to their injury report on Saturday because of an illness and gave him a questionable designation for Sunday. Stanley is feeling well enough to play, however, and he avoided the inactive list for their home game against the Browns.

Tight end Mark Andrews, wide receiver Rashod Bateman, linebacker Justin Houston, tackle Morgan Moses, and cornerback Marcus Peters are also active after being listed as questionable.

One of the players that Stanley may be blocking on Sunday is defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. Clowney has missed three of the last four games with an ankle injury, but he will play this week.

Browns at Ravens

Browns: QB Kellen Mond, WR Anthony Schwartz, CB Denzel Ward, T Joe Haeg, T Chris Hubbard, G Wyatt Teller, DE Isaac Rochell

Ravens: CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, WR Tylan Wallace, RB Mike Davis, LB AJ Klein, G Ben Cleveland

Falcons at Bengals

Falcons: CB Dee Alford, LB Quinton Bell, OL Chuma Edoga, TE Anthony Firkser, DL Matt Dickerson

Bengals: WR Stanley Morgan, LB Logan Wilson, DT Josh Tupou, T D’Ante Smith, G Jackson Carman, DE Jeff Gunter

Colts at Titans

Colts: WR Keke Coutee, DE Kwity Paye, LB Shaquille Leonard, LB JoJo Domann, QB Nick Foles, C Wesley French, DT Eric Johnson

Titans: WR Kyle Philips, G Nate Davis, LB Zach Cunnigham, LB Joe Jones, DB Ugo Amadi, DL Sam Okuayinonu, FB Tory Carter

Buccaneers at Panthers

Buccaneers: QB Kyle Trask, WR Julio Jones, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, CB Carlton Davis, OL Fred Johnson, TE Cameron Brate, DL Akiem Hicks

Panthers: LB Chandler Wooten, DE Henry Anderson, DT Matt Ioannidis, QB Baker Mayfield, CB Jaycee Horn

Giants at Jaguars

Giants: WR Kenny Golladay, WR Kadarius Toney, CB Cor’Dale Flott, DB Jason Pinnock, LB Austin Calitro, LB Oshane Ximines

Jaguars: RB Snoop Conner, CB Shaquill Griffin, S Tyree Gillespie, WR Jamal Agnew, DL Adam Gotsis

Lions at Cowboys

Lions: RB D’Andre Swift, DE Charles Harris, DL Michael Brockers, CB Will Harris, S Ifeatu Melifonwu, OL Matt Nelson, DL Demetrius Taylor

Cowboys: LB Jabril Cox, QB Will Grier, CB Nahshon Wright, S Markquese Bell, LB Devin Harper, DT Neville Gallimore

Packers at Commanders

Packers: WR Christian Watson, LB Jonathan Garvin, T David Bakhtiari, T Luke Tenuta, DL Jonathan Ford

Commanders: WR Jahan Dotson, CB William Jackson III, QB Sam Howell, S Percy Butler, RB Jonathan Williams, T Sam Cosmi, TE Logan Thomas.