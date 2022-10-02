NFL 2022 Week 4: Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys 1st Quarter
The Washington Commanders opened as 3 point road underdogs against the Dallas Cowboys, and have held pretty steady there throughout the week. The public is actually Backing Washington to cover the spread this week, but they need to do more than cover, they need a win. Falling to 1-2 isn’t a death sentence in the NFL, but it puts you on life support, especially after losing two in a row and falling to the basement of the division.
Washington could be the last team to play backup QB Cooper Rush before Dak Prescott returns to the field following thumb surgery. They will have to take advantage of this and leave Texas with a win or their odds of even making the Playoffs plummet.
Matchups: Washington Commanders (1-2) @ Dallas Cowboys (2-1)
Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 2nd | 1 pm ET
Location: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX
