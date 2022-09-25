NFL 2022 Week 3: Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders 1st Quarter
The Washington Commanders opened as 3 point home underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles. That line quickly rose to make the Eagles bigger favorites, and is now sitting at 6 points. The Over/Under also moved, going from 50 to 47 1/2.
Washington opened up their 2022-23 season with a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they got exposed in the first half last week against the Detroit Lions. Washington is now 1-1, and will be facing two division games in a row.
First up is the Philadelphia Eagles who are on top of the world after easily beating Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. QB Jalen Hurts had another good game, and now faces the guy he replaced. Carson Wentz is playing the Eagles for the first time since the Breakup that saw him get traded to the Indianapolis Colts two years ago.
Injury Report
Matchups: Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) @ Washington Commanders (1-1)
Date/Time: Sunday, Sep. 25 | 1 pm ET
Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD
TELEVISION: FOXA
Adam Amin (play-by-play)
Mark Schlereth (analyst)
Kristina Pink (sideline)
(via 506sports)
RADIO: Washington Radio Network
Julie Donaldson (host)
Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
London Fletcher (analysis)
Sirius XM NFL
Philadelphia: Sirius 103, XM/SXM 391, Internet 825
Washington: Sirius 108, XM/SXM 233, Internet 831
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV
DraftKings Oddp: Washington +6, O/U 47 1/2
Prediction: Philadelphia 31 – Washington 27
Enemy Blog: Bleeding Green Nation
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. That draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed: