NFL 2022 Week 18: Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders 1st Quarter Season finale

The Washington Commanders opened as 6 1/2-point home underdogs against the Dallas Cowboys, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. That line went up noticeably to 7, and the O/U went from 42 to 40. Washington’s season is basically over, while the Cowboy’s are playing the division title and a shot at the #1 seed in the NFC.

Washington is coming off a terrible home loss to the Cleveland Browns led by an ineffective and turnover-prone Carson Wentz who was making his first start since breaking his finger in Week 6. Taylor Heinicke was benched after going 0-2-1 in the month of December. Rookie QB Sam Howell will get his first regular season start in the NFL today, and will be playing with a lot of other inexperienced players. Washington will be sitting a number of Veterans as the evaluation process begins.

Injury Report

Matchups: Dallas Cowboys (12-4) @ Washington Commanders (7-8-1)

Date/Time: Sunday, Jan. 8th | 4:25 pm ET

Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD

TELEVISION: FOX

Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play)

Greg Olsen (analyst)

Erin Andrews (sideline)

Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

(via 506sports)

RADIO:

Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

London Fletcher (analysis)

Sirius XM NFL

Dallas: Sirius 111, XM/SXM 382, ​​Internet 808

Washington: Sirius 158, XM/SXM 227, Internet 831

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, Fubo.TV, NFL Plus, Sling TV

DraftKings Sportsbook Oddp: Washington +7, O/U 40

Prediction: Dallas 30 – Washington 16

Enemy Blog: Blogging the Boys

Hogs Haven Media Information

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Commanders twitter feed: