NFL 2022 Week 13: ‘Monday Night Football’ New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Picks
Week 13 of the 2022 season is almost complete, and the Washington Commanders tied the New York Giants 20-20 yesterday. That win puts them at 7-5-1 and they’re currently the 8th seed in the NFC. The Eagles picked up another win by pounding the Titans 35-10 in the AJ Brown Revenge game. The Dallas Cowboys Embarrassed the Indianapolis Colts 54-19 on Sunday Night Football. Washington now enters their bye week, and will continue to prepare for the Giants, and work to fix their Mistakes from yesterday’s tie.
Tonight’s game is an NFC South Matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady finally got a regular season win over the Saints as a Buccaneer earlier season. He was 0-4 against them over the last two seasons, but did beat them in the Playoffs in 2020 on the Buccaneers road to a Super Bowl win. Tonight the Bucs are trying to get to .500 and stay on top of the weak NFC South.
Injury report:
Who: New Orleans Saints (4-8) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6)
Where: Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, FL
When: December 5th, 2022, 8:15 pm
TV: ESPN
Joe Buck(play-by-play)
Troy Aikman(analyst)
Lisa Salters (sideline)
Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+
DraftKings Sportsbook Oddp: Buccaneers -3, 41 O/U
Prediction: Buccaneers 24 – Saints 20
SB Nation Blogs: Canal Street Chronicle | Bucs Nation
